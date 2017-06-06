YouTube
Bye, bye Whaboom.
In the latest installment of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay bid farewell to the season's standout contestant, Lucas Yancey, virally known as "Whaboom." However, in a twist of fate, Blake, the other contestant who spent his entire time on the show trying to expose Yancey as a fame-seeking con man, also got the boot. The episode culminated in an awkward and equally hilarious on-camera exchange complete with a middle flinger flip.
Of course, Jimmy Kimmel was more than ready to get Yancey's response to his elimination and, as always, what lies ahead for this breakout reality star....aside from the standard Bachelor in Paradise stint. Maybe Ace Ventura impressions? Turns out—Lucas does a pretty accurate imitation of Jim Carrey's signature character and was happy to demonstrate it for everyone watching.
If not, there's always turning "Whaboom" into a national franchise. "It caught on in the way that I was hoping, but of course, there's always haters and lovers," Yancey said of his creation.
Then, it was time for more pressing matters in the interview, like whether or not he actually woke up to find Blake over his bed licking a banana. "It either happened or it was a nightmare," Lucas retorted until finally admitting, "It was a bad dream."
While Blake is clearly all kinds of miffed at Whaboom for not getting a rose, Lucas is turning the tables on his nemesis.
"I think it was Blake's fault that I got eliminated," he quipped to Kimmel.
And the drama continues...