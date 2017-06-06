If not, there's always turning "Whaboom" into a national franchise. "It caught on in the way that I was hoping, but of course, there's always haters and lovers," Yancey said of his creation.

Then, it was time for more pressing matters in the interview, like whether or not he actually woke up to find Blake over his bed licking a banana. "It either happened or it was a nightmare," Lucas retorted until finally admitting, "It was a bad dream."

While Blake is clearly all kinds of miffed at Whaboom for not getting a rose, Lucas is turning the tables on his nemesis.

"I think it was Blake's fault that I got eliminated," he quipped to Kimmel.