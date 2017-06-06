Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The 2017 CFDA Awards brought out the biggest names in fashion.
Held Monday at the Hammerstein Ballroom in N.Y.C., activists (Janet Mock, Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem), actresses (Nicole Kidman, Olivia Munn, Kerry Washington), designers (Tory Burch, Christian Siriano, Diane Von Furstenberg), editors (Nina Garcia, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Anna Wintour), models (Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Heidi Klum), musicians (HAIM, Janelle Monáe, Mia Moretti) and more came together to honor the best and brightest in the industry.
Seth Meyers hosted the annual event for the second time.
After a mere one season at the helm of Calvin Klein, Raf Simons took home the awards for Menswear Designer of the Year and Womenswear Designer of the Year and. Calvin Klein himself was the only other designer to receive both honors in the same year—24 years ago. Other winners included Coach's Stuart Vevers and Monse's Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim.
Though the event was not broadcast live, photographers did capture some candid moments:
The Hidden Figures actress (in Christian Siriano) spreads the peace.
Gigi (in The Row), Bella (in Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh), Hailey (in Cushnie et Ochs) and Riley (in Brandon Maxwell) make quite the fashionable foursome.
The Swedish supermodel twirls in her Alberta Feretti dress.
The Beguiled actress (in Oscar de la Renta) and the Vogue editor (in Proenza Schouler) watch host Seth Meyers onstage.
The SS-GB actress (in Brock Collection) finds her seat inside the Hammerstein Ballroom.
Karlie (in DVF), the musical trio (in DVF) and Alek (in Balenciaga) gather for a selfie.
The supermodel has a prime seat inside the Hammerstein Ballroom.
Alexi, Karlie and Olivia (in Tanya Taylor) catch up before the presentation.
Janelle, Gloria (in Michael Kors), Diane (in DVF) and Cecile (in Gabriela Hearst) celebrate onstage.
The supermodel blows the camera a kiss from backstage.
Diane and Eva (in Sies Marjan) share a laugh before the ceremony begins.
Taylor Swift's squad members snap a selfie at their dinner table.
