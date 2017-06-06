2017 CFDA Awards: Candid Moments With Gigi Hadid, Janelle Monáe, Olivia Munn and More Stars

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kerry Washington, Ellen DeGeneres

Kerry Washington Did Water Aerobics When She Was Pregnant: "It's Harder Than You Think!"

Bethenny Frankel, Wedding Dress

Wedding Day Blunders: 10 Couples Who Survived Malfunctions, Mistakes and More Surprises

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amber Valletta, Karen Elson, 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The 2017 CFDA Awards brought out the biggest names in fashion.

Held Monday at the Hammerstein Ballroom in N.Y.C., activists (Janet Mock, Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem), actresses (Nicole Kidman, Olivia Munn, Kerry Washington), designers (Tory Burch, Christian Siriano, Diane Von Furstenberg), editors (Nina Garcia, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Anna Wintour), models (Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Heidi Klum), musicians (HAIM, Janelle Monáe, Mia Moretti) and more came together to honor the best and brightest in the industry.

Seth Meyers hosted the annual event for the second time.

After a mere one season at the helm of Calvin Klein, Raf Simons took home the awards for Menswear Designer of the Year and Womenswear Designer of the Year and. Calvin Klein himself was the only other designer to receive both honors in the same year—24 years ago. Other winners included Coach's Stuart Vevers and Monse's Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim.

Though the event was not broadcast live, photographers did capture some candid moments:

Read

CFDA Fashion Awards 2017: The Full Winners List!

Janelle Monae, Inside CFDA Fashion Awards

Schildhorn\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock

Janelle Monáe

The Hidden Figures actress (in Christian Siriano) spreads the peace.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Riley Montana, Inside CFDA Fashion Awards

X Prutting\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin & Riley Montana

Gigi (in The Row), Bella (in Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh), Hailey (in Cushnie et Ochs) and Riley (in Brandon Maxwell) make quite the fashionable foursome.

Elsa Hosk, Inside CFDA Fashion Awards

Spaulding\/WWD\/REX\/Shutterstock

Elsa Hosk

The Swedish supermodel twirls in her Alberta Feretti dress.

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour, Inside CFDA Fashion Awards

Neil Rasmus\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman & Anna Wintour

The Beguiled actress (in Oscar de la Renta) and the Vogue editor (in Proenza Schouler) watch host Seth Meyers onstage.

Kate Bosworth, Inside CFDA Fashion Awards

Schildhorn\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock\r\n

Kate Bosworth

The SS-GB actress (in Brock Collection) finds her seat inside the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Karlie Kloss, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Alana Haim, Alek Wek, Inside CFDA Fashion Awards

Neil Rasmus\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Alana Haim & Alek Wek

Karlie (in DVF), the musical trio (in DVF) and Alek (in Balenciaga) gather for a selfie.

Article continues below

Alek Wek, Inside CFDA Fashion Awards

X Prutting\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock\r\n

Alek Wek

The supermodel has a prime seat inside the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Alexi Ashe, Karlie Kloss, Olivia Munn, Inside CFDA Fashion Awards

Angela Pham\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock\r\n

Alexi Ashe, Karlie Kloss & Olivia Munn

Alexi, Karlie and Olivia (in Tanya Taylor) catch up before the presentation.

Janelle Monae, Gloria Steinem, Diane von Furstenberg, Cecile Richards, Inside CFDA Fashion Awards

X Prutting\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock

Janelle Monáe, Gloria Steinem, Diane von Furstenberg & Cecile Richards

Janelle, Gloria (in Michael Kors), Diane (in DVF) and Cecile (in Gabriela Hearst) celebrate onstage.

Article continues below

Bella Hadid, Inside CFDA Fashion Awards

X Prutting\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid

The supermodel blows the camera a kiss from backstage.

Diane von Furstenberg, Eva Chen, Inside CFDA Fashion Awards

Neil Rasmus\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock

Diane von Furstenberg & Eva Chen

Diane and Eva (in Sies Marjan) share a laugh before the ceremony begins.

Alana Haim, Gigi Hadid, Este Haim, Inside CFDA Fashion Awards

Neil Rasmus\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock

Alana Haim, Gigi Hadid & Este Haim

Taylor Swift's squad members snap a selfie at their dinner table.

Article continues below

For more from the 2017 CFDAs, watch E!'s Daily Pop at noon today.

And for red carpet interviews, tune in to E! News at 7 and 11, only on E!

TAGS/ 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards , Gigi Hadid , Janelle Monáe , Olivia Munn , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again