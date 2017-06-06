Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How She Broke Her Foot

Paltrow was on the show to promote Goop Wellness' line of supplements and vitamins, but Kimmel wanted to ask about some of the other things her lifestyle brand has promoted over the years. "One of the things we like to do on Goop is find what the alternative world says about feeling good in the modern-day world. So, earthing—I don't actually know that much about earthing. It came out of me not knowing anything about earthing but hearing about it," she said. "They say that we lost touch with sort of being barefoot in the earth, and there's some sort of electromagnetic thing that we're missing. It's good to take your shoes off in the grass." Sensing Kimmel wasn't buying into it, Paltrow joked, "I don't know what the f--k we talk about!"

Kimmel then asked about the Jade Egg, which retails for $66. "The Jade Egg is an ancient Chinese practice where women insert the Jade Egg in their...lady parts...to help tone the pelvic floor," Paltrow said, admitting she's not as familiar with how it works. "I need to start the Jade Egg practice!" It's a big seller, she added. "Women have actually had incredible results. It acts as a small weight, so I suppose it tones the pelvic floor. There are women who are really good at practicing this, and they say it's good for balancing hormones and all kinds of amazing benefits."