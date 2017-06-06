You're Doing It Wrong: Highlighter

Your quest for the perfect highlighter is over, thanks to celebrity makeup artist Yumi Mori.

Last night, Priyanka Chopra arrived at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards with a radiant glow worthy of a double take. Inspired by the flappers of the 1920's, in addition to the actress' shining Michael Kors dress, the Yumi created a glamorous look that included a red lip, nude-based smokey eye and flawless skin. Her secret to creating the perfect highlights: concealer.