Laguna Beach's Talan Torriero and Wife Are Expecting a Baby Boy

A Laguna Beach baby boy is on the way!

Hopping on the Laguna Beach/The Hills baby train, former reality star Talan Torriero and his wife Danielle Torriero announced the happy news that they were expecting a son on Monday.

Talan, who was formerly dubbed a "ladies' man" on the MTV reality show, took to Instagram to announce the gender of the couple's first child with an adorable video, filled with exploding confetti. Along with the cute clip, Talan wrote, "@danielletorriero and I are thrilled to announce that we are having a boy in Oct!"

Back in April, the duo told the world they were welcoming their first child by posting a video of an ultrasound and their expected due date.