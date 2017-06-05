Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Cutest Red Carpet Moments Revealed

We know Faith Hill and Tim McGraw make one humble and kind country couple.
So before these two confess their special red carpet habits, we're more than happy to do it for them. Whether at the Academy Awards in Hollywood or the CMA Awards in Nashville, these country music superstars have provided several aww-worthy moments.
While the 2017 CMT Awards aren't until Wednesday night, there is something special brewing between the two online. Oh yes, the official music video for their single "Speak to A Girl" is set to be released Tuesday.
As fans eagerly wait for the finished product, we decided to mark the occasion with a look back at the couple's sweetest moments on the red carpet.
Whether it's their poses or jokes they play on one another in between shots, we don't like what's going on; we love it!
Is it just us or does Faith Hill and Tim McGraw get even cooler and cuter on the red carpet with time?
That's how you act to your woman when you are posing on the red carpet at the Disneyland Resort.
Just because it's the biggest award show doesn't mean this couple has to be serious all night long.
Country music's superstars may like to keep it casual at home. When it's time for Hollywood's biggest weekend, however, they know how to step out in style.
It's not a country music show in Las Vegas without this powerful duo.
May we all find someone that looks like us the way Tim looks at Faith on a red carpet.
If cutest couple was an award on music's biggest night, we'd say these two have a good shot at winning.
Rewind to 2007 when the Hollywood pair showed their support for a great cause and looked pretty darn cute doing it.
Throwback alert! There has always been something special about this pair. We can't wait for many more red carpets to come.
There is more good news for fans of the couple. This summer, they are hitting the road and traveling across the country in honor of their Soul2Soul tour.
Tour stops have already begun across the country and spoiler alert: Fans are loving the experience.
Until next red carpet you two, keep doing your thing.