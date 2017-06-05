Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Cutest Red Carpet Moments Revealed

We know Faith Hill and Tim McGraw make one humble and kind country couple.

So before these two confess their special red carpet habits, we're more than happy to do it for them. Whether at the Academy Awards in Hollywood or the CMA Awards in Nashville, these country music superstars have provided several aww-worthy moments.

While the 2017 CMT Awards aren't until Wednesday night, there is something special brewing between the two online. Oh yes, the official music video for their single "Speak to A Girl" is set to be released Tuesday.

As fans eagerly wait for the finished product, we decided to mark the occasion with a look back at the couple's sweetest moments on the red carpet.

Whether it's their poses or jokes they play on one another in between shots, we don't like what's going on; we love it!