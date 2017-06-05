Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Cutest Red Carpet Moments Revealed

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
CFDA Awards 2017, Lupita Nyong'o, Kerry Washington, Janelle Monae

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Beauty, Curl Products, Solange Knowles

Solange Leads The Proud Family Theme Song Sing-Along and Brings Us Back to 2001

Is Tyga's New Song "Playboy" About Kylie Jenner?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We know Faith Hill and Tim McGraw make one humble and kind country couple.

So before these two confess their special red carpet habits, we're more than happy to do it for them. Whether at the Academy Awards in Hollywood or the CMA Awards in Nashville, these country music superstars have provided several aww-worthy moments.

While the 2017 CMT Awards aren't until Wednesday night, there is something special brewing between the two online. Oh yes, the official music video for their single "Speak to A Girl" is set to be released Tuesday.

As fans eagerly wait for the finished product, we decided to mark the occasion with a look back at the couple's sweetest moments on the red carpet.

Whether it's their poses or jokes they play on one another in between shots, we don't like what's going on; we love it!

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

Matt Winkelmeyer\/ACMA2017\/Getty Images for ACM

2017 ACM Awards

Is it just us or does Faith Hill and Tim McGraw get even cooler and cuter on the red carpet with time? 

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

DAVID MCNEW\/AFP\/Getty Images

Tomorrowland Premiere

That's how you act to your woman when you are posing on the red carpet at the Disneyland Resort. 

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 2015 Academy Awards, Candid

Jason Merritt\/Getty Images

2015 Oscars

Just because it's the biggest award show doesn't mean this couple has to be serious all night long.

Article continues below

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Pascal Le Segretain\/Getty Images

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Country music's superstars may like to keep it casual at home. When it's time for Hollywood's biggest weekend, however, they know how to step out in style.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

Jon Kopaloff\/FilmMagic

2014 ACM Awards

It's not a country music show in Las Vegas without this powerful duo. 

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

Jon Kopaloff\/FilmMagic

2014 CMA Awards

May we all find someone that looks like us the way Tim looks at Faith on a red carpet.

Article continues below

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

Steve Granitz\/WireImage

2013 Grammy Awards

If cutest couple was an award on music's biggest night, we'd say these two have a good shot at winning. 

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

Dimitrios Kambouris\/WireImage for CARTIER

Cartier Celebrates Love

Rewind to 2007 when the Hollywood pair showed their support for a great cause and looked pretty darn cute doing it. 

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

Todd Williamson\/FilmMagic

2005 ACM Awards

Throwback alert! There has always been something special about this pair. We can't wait for many more red carpets to come. 

Article continues below

There is more good news for fans of the couple. This summer, they are hitting the road and traveling across the country in honor of their Soul2Soul tour.

Tour stops have already begun across the country and spoiler alert: Fans are loving the experience.

Until next red carpet you two, keep doing your thing.

TAGS/ VG , Faith Hill , Tim McGraw , Music , Couples , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again