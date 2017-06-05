Tonight was an emotional evening for Vogue's Editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

The famously private publishing star presented the Icon Award to the late Franca Sozzani at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards and fought back tears when describing their friendship over the past three decades.

"Franca and I were thrown into each other's lives quickly. When we were hired to lead our magazines the very same week but we became friends slowly—in part because both of us were independent spirits, each a little bit unsure of what to make of the other. We sort of circled each other like jungle cats but frankly I was just really intimated by that magnificent hair."