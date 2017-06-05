2017 CFDA Fashion Awards Red Carpet Just Set the Standard for Wedding Season

CFDA Awards 2017, Lupita Nyong'o, Kerry Washington, Janelle Monae

ESC: CFDA Trends, Meg Ryan, Adriana Lima, Elsa Hosk, Gigi Hadid, Heidi Klum, Hailey Baldwin

Here comes the bride, all dressed in white! 

As celebs arrived at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, we couldn't help but to stop and stare at the elegant, white gowns that took over the carpet. For a second the red carpet became it's own aisle, filled with a surplus of grace and femininity. All eyes followed these stars as they walked down the carpet, and even Brad Goreski revealed that white may be the color of the night on the CFDA Facebook live stream. 

As wedding season kicks off, stars' obsession with white couldn't have better timing. Sure, these aren't your average wedding dresses. But, your nuptials are all about making long-lasting memories. A trendsetting outfit will certainly help you do that (Think: Solange Knowles' caped gown and Olivia Palermo 's wedding shorts). Plus, white is the new pastel for the bridal party, per Kim Kardashian and Kate Middleton, so take note, future bridesmaids. 

Photos

Bridal Fashion Week Spring 2018

Keep scrolling for all of the CFDA Awards red carpet looks that are inspiring wedding season style!

CFDA Awards 2017, Adriana Lima

Lovekin\/WWD\/REX\/Shutterstock

Adriana Lima

The model's utilitarian-inspired jumpsuit is perfect for a bride that isn't into lace and frills. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Meg Ryan

Matt Baron\/BEI\/Shutterstock

Meg Ryan

The actress makes a serious case for glimmering wedding gowns. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Heidi Klum

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Does your wedding dress need a plunging neckline? Based on the television host's striking Zac Posen gown, you may want to consider it.

CFDA Awards 2017, Hailey Baldwin

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Hailey Baldwin

Ready to elope? This model's simple dress, paired with a white top and furry slippers, is the ultimate Vegas wedding outfit.

CFDA Awards 2017, Gigi Hadid

Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid

Based on the model's outfit, a white duster may replace last year's wedding cape

CFDA Awards 2017, Elsa Hosk

Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock

Elsa Hosk

We saw a lot of black details on the runways during Bridal Fashion Week. Maybe it's time to give it a try? 

When it comes out-of-the-box bridal fashion, just say "I do."

Let wedding season begin! 

