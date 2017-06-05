Here comes the bride, all dressed in white!

As celebs arrived at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, we couldn't help but to stop and stare at the elegant, white gowns that took over the carpet. For a second the red carpet became it's own aisle, filled with a surplus of grace and femininity. All eyes followed these stars as they walked down the carpet, and even Brad Goreski revealed that white may be the color of the night on the CFDA Facebook live stream.

As wedding season kicks off, stars' obsession with white couldn't have better timing. Sure, these aren't your average wedding dresses. But, your nuptials are all about making long-lasting memories. A trendsetting outfit will certainly help you do that (Think: Solange Knowles' caped gown and Olivia Palermo 's wedding shorts). Plus, white is the new pastel for the bridal party, per Kim Kardashian and Kate Middleton, so take note, future bridesmaids.