Ryan Sutter just honored his wife in the most beautiful way.

Days after former Bachelorette star Trista Sutter suffered a terrifying seizure while vacationing in Croatia with her family, Ryan returned to Instagram with an emotional retelling of the experience. In it, he reveals they've yet to find out what exactly led to the incident, but thanked friends, family and members of Bachelor Nation for their ongoing support.

"I've had this picture to post for a few days," Ryan wrote alongside a snapshot of the mother of two behind a camera. "I just haven't been sure what to say? Like my mind, the photo has sat as a 'draft.' In limbo. A bit confused."

He continued, "It was taken one day after my wife, unexpectedly and without a definitive cause, seized violently in front of her family on a shuttle bus full of strangers. In almost 17 years as a firefighter, my experience has trained me to address the immediate emergency. However, little in my 42 years of life prepared me for the confusion and contemplation that remains after the tide of immediacy has settled."