Two days before the wedding you have a nearly clear agenda: You must simply go for a job around the venue's property with your soon-to-be-husband. Make sure and look happy and pretty and confident, because you will be photographed by every major news outlet you can think of. Your marriage's very success hinges on their analysis of this moment. Have you practiced your laugh face?

It's now T-minus 24 hours which means it's time to have a very serious talk with your relatives. You know of whom we speak. Issue a polite yet unshakably stern warning about the dire consequences that would befall them should they attempt any drunken antics. You are helpless against what is an inevitable public embarrassment by at least one of them, but you'll sleep better knowing you tried. Once that's over, relax and get a manicure, girl! Throw in some intense hair prep while you're at it, too.

The night before the wedding has come and after you have The Last Single Girl Kiss you will lay your head on your five-star pillow for approximately 40 minutes. There is no rest for a royal bride and your glam squad is due to assemble in your quarters at 0500 sharp. No matter that your eyes are crusted shut and your cheeks are as sallow as that drunken uncle you yelled at yesterday all of your hard work at the spa over the last three months, biweekly facial regimen included, has eroded in one fell swoop of terrible sleep. That's what the professionals are for. Sit back, let them paint you up, and get ready to be beautiful.