With the show's ever-growing fan base, we wondered if going out of the house without being recognized had become a real thing for her.

"You know, I'm all about being super comfortable, I don't even like to wear makeup when I'm out, I only do on red carpets or shoots. So it's a responsibility that when people recognize you and you're like, ‘OMG, it's so amazing to meet you, but you want a picture, and I look like crap today,'" she explains jokingly. "So you kind of just have to take on the responsibility of grooming yourself a bit more before you go out on the street."

But there is one product that the star likes always to have on, "Since I'm half middle eastern, I have under eyes, and they never leave. So I use concealer. The NARS concealer is amazing."

Toubia, who's been the cover star for many magazines this year, explains that she uses exercise to prepare her for the many photo shoots.

"I've been doing a lot of hot yoga, power yoga is my favorite. I have a hard time sweating, so I feel like once I'm there it purifies and detoxifies me," she says. "It makes your skin vibrant and pretty. You're just sweating out all of the toxins. It's all about loving yourself, so I like doing that before a red carpet or a cover."

Aside from working out, Toubia revealed she has a new favorite go-to breakfast dish.

"So this is something that I just found out, pumpkin seeds have a lot of iron and they have a lot of protein," she says. "So I've been having greek yogurt with organic honey and pumpkin seeds. That's the first thing that I've been doing when I wake up."