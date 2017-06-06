Selena Gomez is going all out for a sexy night in.

As the "Bad Liar" pop songstress doubles down on supporting The Weeknd's New York City tour stops while fulfilling her own press tour obligations, Selena took to Instagram with a few snapshots from a recent "date night" with the hip-hop artist.

The 24-year-old smoldered in a white satin dress complete with a plunging, black lace bodice as she poses seductively on a rooftop balcony. Selena's long brunette extensions were worn in tousled waves down and around her shoulders, while she played up her natural beauty with a bold smokey eye.

The photos were shot by Alfy, a creative director-photographer who joined Gomez on her Revival Tour in 2016.

Gomez tagged the Starboy artist in one of the images while writing "date night" alongside another. Hot damn!