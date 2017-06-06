Inside Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Enduring Love: Closer Than Ever After 20 Years, 3 Kids, Fame, Fortune & Rampant Split Rumors
Selena Gomez is going all out for a sexy night in.
As the "Bad Liar" pop songstress doubles down on supporting The Weeknd's New York City tour stops while fulfilling her own press tour obligations, Selena took to Instagram with a few snapshots from a recent "date night" with the hip-hop artist.
The 24-year-old smoldered in a white satin dress complete with a plunging, black lace bodice as she poses seductively on a rooftop balcony. Selena's long brunette extensions were worn in tousled waves down and around her shoulders, while she played up her natural beauty with a bold smokey eye.
The photos were shot by Alfy, a creative director-photographer who joined Gomez on her Revival Tour in 2016.
Gomez tagged the Starboy artist in one of the images while writing "date night" alongside another. Hot damn!
XactpiX/ Splash News
Splash News
The couple enjoyed dinner at Rao's, which Vanity Fair once called "New York's most exclusive restaurant."
Since the start of their relationship in January, SelGo hasn't shied away from supporting The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) from the front row of his gloabl tour. Selena recently stopped by SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, where she revealed why she's joined the chart-topper on the road over the past several months.
"I love being supportive," Gomez gushed. "I love just being there and having someone's back. It feels good. I haven't had that feeling in a while." The best part of attending someone else's concert, as opposed to performing herself, the star dished, is that she gets to put her "hair in a bun" and "dance all night."
Next up for Selena and The Weeknd? A source told E! News the bombshell will also support him through his Big Apple performances at the Barclays Center Tuesday and Wednesday. "The Weeknd got in town, and Selena is staying with him at his hotel," our insider said. "She plans on seeing him perform."
Aside from intimate evenings and sell-out concerts, an insider previously revealed it's the mutual love they feel for each other that makes this relationship different from their highly-publicized romances with exes Justin Bieber and Bella Hadid.
"This love is very mature and she is in a different head space now," our source shared. "She has really found who she is and what makes her happy. She loves Abel and he loves her. They have gotten to know each other very well and have learned from their past relationships what they want and don't want."
Selena, we love your love!