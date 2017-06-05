Worst Dressed Stars at the 2017 CFDA Awards: Amanda Peet, Karlie Kloss & more!

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph

CFDA Awards 2017, Amanda Peet

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Fashion is unavoidably subjective, no matter how many style rules we create.

Luckily, we have the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards to honor the talented few that consistently get it right. Truth be told, it's not easy to be a trendsetter. Fashion is all about breaking the rules, but not ignoring them—tricky, right? On one hand, you're expected to standout, yet on the other hand, go too far and you can end up here, on the "Worst Dressed" list. It comes with the territory. 

Photos

CFDA Fashion Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Dressed to impress, many of the attendees of the CFDA Awards knocked it out of the park, which is to be expected at the fashion award ceremony. But, there were also a few of stars just missed the mark. Of course, there were elements of their ensembles that we appreciated. But, it's their head-to-toe look that we're judging. 

Keep scrolling for the "Worst Dressed" stars of the night!

CFDA Awards 2017, Karlie Kloss

Matt Baron\/BEI\/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss

The model was underwhelming in her black patent leather mini, v-neck and ankle boots. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Imaan Hammam

Jamie McCarthy\/WireImage

Imaan Hammam

Oversized denim is having a moment, but we're not sure about the tulle addition.

CFDA Awards 2017, Amanda Peet

Jamie McCarthy\/WireImage

Amanda Peet

Although the print and off-shoulder detail are flattering, the overall fit is a miss. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Olivia Palermo

Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock

Olivia Palermo

The color is beautiful, but there are too many competing elements of this dress for it make it on "Best Dressed."

CFDA Awards 2017, Di Mondo

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Di Mondo

If you just saw the materials, you might be excited with this outfit—it's so glam. Yet, in its finished state, it's just too much.

CFDA Awards 2017, Natane Boudreau

Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock

Natane Boudreau

We call this: "Structure gone mad."

At least there's always next year! 

You can't win every time.

