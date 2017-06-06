15 Denim Skirts to Snag for Summer

Jeans never go out of style, but when summer rolls around the last thing you want is be sweating up a storm in skintight denim.

The solution? Swap your pants for denim minis this season. Sure, you could wear jean shorts, but you've been there, done that. We love the idea of denim skirts because they're a familiar style, but not everyone is wearing them. Even better, there's so many different variations: some with lace-up details, ones with front slits, some that are distressed—that's just the beginning. 

So go on, take your pick and mix them in to your everyday, off-duty summer wardrobe.

H&M

H&M Denim Skirt, $35

River Island

River Island Mid Blue Acid Wash Raw Hem Denim Skirt, $64

 

River Island

River Island Blue Distressed Asymmetric Hem Denim Skirt, $70

Boohoo

Boohoo Lucy Denim Ladder Fray Hem Mini Skirt, $36

CURRENT/ELLIOTT

CURRENT/ELLIOTT Denim Mini Skirt, $79

3X1 WS

3X1 WS Fringed Denim Mini Skirt, $99

H&M

H&M Denim Skirt with Lacing, $50

Topshop

Topshop MOTO Rip Stud Denim Skirt, $68

Boohoo

Boohoo Annabelle Extreme Fray Step Hem Denim Skirt, $26

 

Topshop

Topshop MOTO Tulle Under Denim Skirt, $65

Frame

Frame Mini Mix Denim Skirt, $189

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant Plume Distressed Denim Mini Skirt, $108

 

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs Embellished Frayed Denim Mini Skirt, $248

Madewell

Madewell Denim Mini Skirt, $80

 

Boohoo

Boohoo Peggy Embroidered Denim Mini Skirt, $36

Easy and breezy, right? 

We'll take them all.

