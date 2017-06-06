15 Denim Skirts to Snag for Summer

Jeans never go out of style, but when summer rolls around the last thing you want is be sweating up a storm in skintight denim.

The solution? Swap your pants for denim minis this season. Sure, you could wear jean shorts, but you've been there, done that. We love the idea of denim skirts because they're a familiar style, but not everyone is wearing them. Even better, there's so many different variations: some with lace-up details, ones with front slits, some that are distressed—that's just the beginning.