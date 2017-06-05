The One Love Manchester benefit concert took place on Sunday and some of the world's most famous artists took the stage at the event.

Ariana Grande helped to organize the event, which raised money to help the victims and the families of those affected by the terror attack that took place at 23-year-old's Manchester Arena concert just weeks ago.

During Sunday's benefit event, Chris Martin took the stage with his Coldplay bandmates and thanked Ariana for being "so strong" and "so wonderful."