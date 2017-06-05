Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys the Single Life While Khloe Thinks About Her Future With Tristan Thompson in KUWTK Finale Promo
The One Love Manchester benefit concert took place on Sunday and some of the world's most famous artists took the stage at the event.
Ariana Grande helped to organize the event, which raised money to help the victims and the families of those affected by the terror attack that took place at 23-year-old's Manchester Arena concert just weeks ago.
During Sunday's benefit event, Chris Martin took the stage with his Coldplay bandmates and thanked Ariana for being "so strong" and "so wonderful."
There were so many wonderful and emotional moments during Sunday's event, so we're bringing you all of the must-see clips in case you missed anything!
Take a look at the E! News video above to check out all of the must-see moments from the concert! And to donate to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, click here.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.