CFDA Fashion Awards 2017: The Full Winners List!

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
CFDA Awards 2017, Lupita Nyong'o, Kerry Washington, Janelle Monae

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

CFDA Awards 2017, Gigi Hadid

CFDA Fashion Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

ESC: CFDA Trends, Meg Ryan, Adriana Lima, Elsa Hosk, Gigi Hadid, Heidi Klum, Hailey Baldwin

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards Red Carpet Just Set the Standard for Wedding Season

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amber Valletta, Karen Elson, 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lights, cameras, fashion!

The Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (otherwise known as the Academy Awards of the fashion world) took place tonight at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, and although fans of the annual event were not able to witness all of it's high-fashion beauty on the small screen, we're here to keep you up to speed on who took home an award at the fashionable event.

 Some very famous faces, including Heidi Klum, Diane Kruger, Olivia Palermo , Mandy Moore, Olivia Munn and more, attended the glittering event.

As previously noted, the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, in partnership with Swarovski for the sixteenth year, was hosted by funny man Seth Meyers, who previously hosted the award ceremony in June 2012.

There were some notable presenters including Karen Elson and Amber Valletta, as well as Jon Bon Jovi's giving the first-ever Swarovski Award for Positive Change to his good friend, designer Kenneth Cole. The rocker, who was suited up for the special occasion, said a poignant quote, "It's great to be recognized for your shoes, but it's better to be recognized for your soul."

Previously, Diane Von Furstenberg, chairwoman of the CFDA, said in a statement: "I am so happy that Seth agreed to be our host." She added that Meyers' "charm, wit and intelligence will enhance an evening that we plan to be very festive."

Photos

CFDA Fashion Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

CFDA Awards 2017, Seth Meyers, Alexi Ashe

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to Council of Fashion Designers of America's site, the awards, which began in 1981, are the "highest honor in fashion and recognize the outstanding contributions made to American fashion in womenswear, menswear, and accessories as well as journalism, creative vision, personal style, and lifetime achievement."

The nominees were announced in March.

Here's the full list of winners from the 2017 CFDA Awards:

Menswear Designer of the Year:

WINNER: Raf Simons for Calvin Klein

Robert Geller

Thom Browne

Tim Coppens

Todd Snyder

 

Accessory Designer of the Year:

WINNER: Stuart Vevers for Coach

Irene Neuwirth

Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel

Paul Andrew

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

 

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent:

Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection

Gabriela Hearst

WINNER: Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for Monse

Virgil Abloh for Off-White

Sander Lak for Sies Marjan

 

Womenswear Designer of the Year:

Joseph Altuzarra

WINNER: Raf Simons for Calvin Klein

Marc Jacobs

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Inaugural Swarovski Award for Positive Change: Kenneth Cole 

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Rick Owens

International Award: Demna Gvasalia for Vetements and Balenciaga

The Founder's Award: Pat McGrath

Board of Directors' Tribute: Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem and Janelle Monáe

Fashion Icon Award: Franca Sozzani, Italian Vogue editor-chief, posthumous

TAGS/ 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards , Seth Meyers , Fashion , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again