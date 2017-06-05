CFDA Fashion Awards 2017: The Full Winners List!

Lights, cameras, fashion!

The Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (otherwise known as the Academy Awards of the fashion world) took place tonight at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, and although fans of the annual event were not able to witness all of it's high-fashion beauty on the small screen, we're here to keep you up to speed on who took home an award at the fashionable event.

Some very famous faces, including Heidi Klum, Diane Kruger, Olivia Palermo , Mandy Moore, Olivia Munn and more, attended the glittering event.

As previously noted, the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, in partnership with Swarovski for the sixteenth year, was hosted by funny man Seth Meyers, who previously hosted the award ceremony in June 2012.

There were some notable presenters including Karen Elson and Amber Valletta, as well as Jon Bon Jovi's giving the first-ever Swarovski Award for Positive Change to his good friend, designer Kenneth Cole. The rocker, who was suited up for the special occasion, said a poignant quote, "It's great to be recognized for your shoes, but it's better to be recognized for your soul."

Previously, Diane Von Furstenberg, chairwoman of the CFDA, said in a statement: "I am so happy that Seth agreed to be our host." She added that Meyers' "charm, wit and intelligence will enhance an evening that we plan to be very festive."