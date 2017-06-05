CFDA Fashion Awards 2017: The Full Winners List!

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Lights, cameras, fashion!
The Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (otherwise known as the Academy Awards of the fashion world) took place tonight at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, and although fans of the annual event were not able to witness all of it's high-fashion beauty on the small screen, we're here to keep you up to speed on who took home an award at the fashionable event.
Some very famous faces, including Heidi Klum, Diane Kruger, Olivia Palermo , Mandy Moore, Olivia Munn and more, attended the glittering event.
As previously noted, the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, in partnership with Swarovski for the sixteenth year, was hosted by funny man Seth Meyers, who previously hosted the award ceremony in June 2012.
There were some notable presenters including Karen Elson and Amber Valletta, as well as Jon Bon Jovi's giving the first-ever Swarovski Award for Positive Change to his good friend, designer Kenneth Cole. The rocker, who was suited up for the special occasion, said a poignant quote, "It's great to be recognized for your shoes, but it's better to be recognized for your soul."
Previously, Diane Von Furstenberg, chairwoman of the CFDA, said in a statement: "I am so happy that Seth agreed to be our host." She added that Meyers' "charm, wit and intelligence will enhance an evening that we plan to be very festive."
According to Council of Fashion Designers of America's site, the awards, which began in 1981, are the "highest honor in fashion and recognize the outstanding contributions made to American fashion in womenswear, menswear, and accessories as well as journalism, creative vision, personal style, and lifetime achievement."
The nominees were announced in March.
Here's the full list of winners from the 2017 CFDA Awards:
Menswear Designer of the Year:
WINNER: Raf Simons for Calvin Klein
Robert Geller
Thom Browne
Tim Coppens
Todd Snyder
Accessory Designer of the Year:
WINNER: Stuart Vevers for Coach
Irene Neuwirth
Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel
Paul Andrew
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent:
Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection
Gabriela Hearst
WINNER: Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for Monse
Virgil Abloh for Off-White
Sander Lak for Sies Marjan
Womenswear Designer of the Year:
Joseph Altuzarra
WINNER: Raf Simons for Calvin Klein
Marc Jacobs
Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Inaugural Swarovski Award for Positive Change: Kenneth Cole
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Rick Owens
International Award: Demna Gvasalia for Vetements and Balenciaga
The Founder's Award: Pat McGrath
Board of Directors' Tribute: Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem and Janelle Monáe
Fashion Icon Award: Franca Sozzani, Italian Vogue editor-chief, posthumous