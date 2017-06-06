She most certainly wasn't. Rather, they were married by October 1996 and in January 1997 Hill was sporting a baby bump under her baby doll dress at the American Music Awards.

Daughter Gracie Katherine arrived in May 1997 (and at 20 is now embarking on her own singing career), to be followed by sisters Maggie Elizabeth in August 1998 and Audrey Caroline in December 2001.

In 2000, with daughters in tow, they embarked on their first smash-hit co-headlining Soul2Soul Tour, a choice that was both financially and romantically sound, the couple preferring not to be apart for more than a few days. They're currently in the middle of their Soul2Soul The World tour, a sign that they're no more fond of being apart now than they were then, and their video for "Speak to a Girl," off the upcoming new album, is out today.

You can make all the arguments you want about the benefits about space and absence making the heart grow fonder for the celebrity couples whose jobs force them to spend gobs of time in separate time zones, but you can't quibble with the ones who favor the opposite arrangement. Especially the ones who've been together as long as Tim and Faith, who famously try to not go longer than three days apart.

Because hot' n' heavy is pretty standard in the honeymoon phase, let alone the falling-in-love-on-the-road phase (they once deemed their tour bus the "Love Bus," for good reason). It's 20 years down the road when you start to wonder just how they've really managed to make it work for so long and still want to spend every night together.

We know it hasn't always been easy.