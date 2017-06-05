Case in point: Jamie Alexander's black and gold stunner took two weeks for designer Marc Bouwer to create, the designer revealed on the CFDA Facebook live stream. Each gold stud was individually placed, making it a piece of art in its own right. By looks of it, it appears that all of his efforts truly paid off.

Diane Kruger, Janelle Monáe and Kate Bosworth also exceeded expectations with their jaw-dropping red carpet ensembles, while others just missed the mark. Want to know who stepped out of the box in style? Keep scrolling for the best dressed celebs!