Best Dressed Stars at the 2017 CFDA Awards: Kate Bosworth, Janelle Monáe & more!

by Alanah Joseph |

CFDA Awards 2017, Kate Bosworth

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Tonight, America's best dressed are under the same roof.

Like the Met Gala, the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards shine light on the most influential style icons and the trendsetting designers that make their wardrobe possible.The Council of Fashion Designers of America, which includes Anna Wintour and Diane Von Furstenberg only invite the most stylish to the ceremony. Making it on the guest list should be an award in itself. So, expectations are high for the chosen few. Luckily, designers have been working with their celeb muses to create looks that perfectly represent their unique perspective.

Case in point: Jamie Alexander's black and gold stunner took two weeks for designer Marc Bouwer to create, the designer revealed on the CFDA Facebook live stream. Each gold stud was individually placed, making it a piece of art in its own right. By looks of it, it appears that all of his efforts truly paid off. 

Diane Kruger, Janelle Monáe and Kate Bosworth also exceeded expectations with their jaw-dropping red carpet ensembles, while others just missed the mark. Want to know who stepped out of the box in style? Keep scrolling for the best dressed celebs!

CFDA Awards 2017, Diane Kruger

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Diane Kruger

This sumptuous velvet design is the perfect blue for Diane.

CFDA Awards 2017, Jaimie Alexander

Matt Baron\/BEI\/Shutterstock

Jaimie Alexander

The actress' statuesque black and gold beaded Marc Bouwer gown is cut to perfection.

CFDA Awards 2017, Brooke Shields

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Brooke Shields

We love the drama Brooke is bringing with this sweeping train.

CFDA Awards 2017, Janelle Monae

Matt Baron\/BEI\/Shutterstock

Janelle Monae

Monae's signature monochrome is 100% on point.

CFDA Awards 2017, Heidi Klum

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

The supermodel stuns in this elegantly simple Zac Posen gown.

CFDA Awards 2017, Elsa Hosk

Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock

Elsa Hosk

Red lips and heels bring together the VS models' pretty monochrome ribbon and lace look.

CFDA Awards 2017, Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Matt Baron\/BEI\/Shutterstock

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

We're totally obsessed with the layered detailing on this enchanting Lela Rose frock.

CFDA Awards 2017, Kate Bosworth

Matt Baron\/BEI\/Shutterstock

Kate Bosworth

The actress glows in this delightful embellished slip.

CFDA Awards 2017, Bella Hadid

Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid

Fabulous (as always) in fuchsia.

CFDA Awards 2017, Meg Ryan

Matt Baron\/BEI\/Shutterstock

Meg Ryan

We can never resist some classic Hollywood glam.

CFDA Awards 2017, Ashley Benson

Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock

Ashley Benson

Delicate and demure in lace and embroidery by Kate Spade.

These looks are enough inspiration to last all season!

Cheers to fashion! 

