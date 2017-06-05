Bella Hadid ain't no yogi!
E! News' Sibley Scoles caught up with the supermodel at the Nike Cortez launch event at The Grove in Los Angeles on Sunday and the brunette surprisingly admitted that she's not into the yoga craze. Looks like someone won't be perfecting her Happy Baby pose any time soon!
"When I work out I love to work out. I train and I work out hard for two hours," said Bella. "I don't like to do the whole yoga thing. I think yoga is calming and it's amazing, but if I am going to go for it I am going to go hard."
At the event, Bella posed in a Nike sports bra, black track pants and windbreaker. She also rocked the iconic "Forrest Gump" red, white and blue Nike sneakers, which have some major '70s vibes. The Victoria's Secret model did admit to Sibley that she isn't always jazzed about hitting the gym, but that once she's there, she gets focused on the task at hand.
"I wouldn't say I get out of bed and I am like, 'I am going to go work out!' but when I get to the gym—rock and roll."
As for the stereotype that models don't eat, Bella says that's anything but true and joked with Sibley. "You saw me shove a donut...in my mouth. I didn't think anyone was watching!"
As for how the tasty treat was? "It was bomb," said Bella.
The model announced she was teaming up with Nike in November 2016. She announced the news on her Instagram. Along with a photo of herself in front of a billboard of herself, she wrote, "So excited to announce that I am OFFICIALLY PART OF THE @NIKE FAMILY! More coming very soon."