Bella Hadid ain't no yogi!

E! News' Sibley Scoles caught up with the supermodel at the Nike Cortez launch event at The Grove in Los Angeles on Sunday and the brunette surprisingly admitted that she's not into the yoga craze. Looks like someone won't be perfecting her Happy Baby pose any time soon!

"When I work out I love to work out. I train and I work out hard for two hours," said Bella. "I don't like to do the whole yoga thing. I think yoga is calming and it's amazing, but if I am going to go for it I am going to go hard."