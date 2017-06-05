Rihanna does not stand for the haters, nay-sayers or body shamers.

After some unflattering photos of the bad gal surfaced online, a few internet trolls started commenting that the 29-year-old had gained some weight. But nothing gets by RiRi, of course, who took it upon herself to perfectly respond to the body-shaming commentary.

She shared a photo of rapper Gucci Mane in 2007 (when he was a little heavier) side-by-side to a photo of him now that he's lost a lot of weight.