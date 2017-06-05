Your Selena Gomez-inspired wardrobe is only a few clicks away!

The singer wears a custom David Koma London dress with silver side accents that retails for $1,420.

Want to know what Selena's wearing? Keep scrolling to find out!

Of course the pop star's digs don't come cheap. Based on our outfit breakdowns, her wardrobe exceeds $13,000. Since you probably weren't planning on spending that kind of dough on a wardrobe refresh, we have some good news: There are more than a few investment-worthy pieces that will be in style for a long time (i.e. ankle boots).

Since releasing her new single "Bad Liar," the pop star has been out and about, attending to her press tour ( and girlfriend ) duties to the delight of both fans and fashion aficionados. Standout mini dresses, pretty purses, awe-inspiring high heels—this style icon is dressed to the nines everyday. One look through her recent ensembles (see: her red custom Christopher Kane dress) and you'll be ready to be inspired for the rest of the season.

