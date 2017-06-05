Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" Press Tour Includes a $13,000 Wardrobe

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

CFDA Awards 2017, Gigi Hadid

CFDA Fashion Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

CFDA Awards 2017, Bella Hadid

Best Dressed at 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Selena Gomez

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

New single, loving boyfriend, new home, beautiful clothes—Selena Gomez is living her best life.

Since releasing her new single "Bad Liar," the pop star has been out and about, attending to her press tour (and girlfriend) duties to the delight of both fans and fashion aficionados. Standout mini dresses, pretty purses, awe-inspiring high heels—this style icon is dressed to the nines everyday. One look through her recent ensembles (see: her red custom Christopher Kane dress) and you'll be ready to be inspired for the rest of the season. 

Photos

Spring Dresses Under $100

Of course the pop star's digs don't come cheap. Based on our outfit breakdowns, her wardrobe exceeds $13,000. Since you probably weren't planning on spending that kind of dough on a wardrobe refresh, we have some good news: There are more than a few investment-worthy pieces that will be in style for a long time (i.e. ankle boots).

Want to know what Selena's wearing? Keep scrolling to find out! 

ESC: Selena Gomez

JosiahW \/ BACKGRID

Bright & Sunny

ESC: Selena Gomez Wardrobe

Alexa Chung

Stripy Mohair Vest, $370

ESC: Selena Gomez Wardrobe

Mansur Gavriel

Suede Crisscross 40mm Slide Sandal, $475

Article continues below

ESC: Selena Gomez Wardrobe

JW Anderson

Dusty Rose Mini Pierce Bag, $1,480

ESC: Selena Gomez

BG016\/Bauer-Griffin\/GC Images

Boss Babe

ESC: Selena Gomez Wardrobe

Vintage Frames

Octo Selena Gomez Edition, $199.99

Article continues below

ESC: Selena Gomez Wardrobe

Acne Studios

Mock Leather Jacket, $1,650

ESC: Selena Gomez Wardrobe

Naked Wardrobe

The NW Crop, $24

ESC: Selena Gomez Wardrobe

Louis Vuitton

City Steamer, $3,850

Article continues below

ESC: Selena Gomez

JosiahW \/ BACKGRID

Weeknd Wears

ESC: Selena Gomez Wardrobe

The Weeknd

Allure Fleece Pullover Hood, $78

ESC: Selena Gomez Wardrobe

Re/Done

HRAC Rigid 180 - Medium 12, $240

Article continues below

ESC: Selena Gomez Wardrobe

Stuart Weitzman

The Clinger Bootie, $575

ESC: Selena Gomez

Robert Kamau\/GC Images

City Chic

ESC: Selena Gomez Wardrobe

Jacquemus

Mini Dress, $696

Article continues below

ESC: Selena Gomez Wardrobe

Louis Vuitton

Crystal Flower Sandal, $1,060

ESC: Selena Gomez

Jackson Lee \/ Splash News

Little Navy Blue Dress

The singer wears a custom David Koma London dress with silver side accents that retails for $1,420.

ESC: Selena Gomez Wardrobe

Guiseppe Zanotti

Velvet, Satin and Patent-Leather Platform Sandals, $795

Article continues below

Your Selena Gomez-inspired wardrobe is only a few clicks away!

Happy shopping! 

TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Fashion , Life/Style , Shopping , Top Stories , Style Collective
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again