CFDA Fashion Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Mandy Moore, Heidi Klum and More Stars Step Out

CFDA Fashion Awards, Logo

Facebook

It's time to honor the very best in the fashion world. 

The 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, in partnership with Swarovski for the sixteenth year, is finally here and Hollywood's biggest stars are stepping out in glamorous red carpet looks. 

Held at The Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, the star-studded event will feature Seth Meyers as host with Kenneth ColeJanelle Monáe, Cecile Richards and Gloria Steinem receiving just some of the special awards.

Before the show begins, we have to talk about the A-list stars arriving in their Monday best.

In our gallery below, we're spotlighting more than a few familiar faces and their head-to-toe looks. Let's just say designer and CFDA chairperson Diane Von Furstenberg would be quite impressed.

CFDA Awards 2017, Lupita Nyong'o

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Lupita Nyong'o

Whether it's an award show or fashion event, the Star Wars star is always a crowd favorite thanks to her fashion risks. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Nicole Kidman

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Nicole Kidman

After celebrating the Nashville Predators big win in the Stanley Cup, the actress heads to New York for a glamorous night out. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Gabrielle Union

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

From the Rodarte and Monique Péan Jewelry to the Stella Luna shoes, fans are impressed with the actress' look. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

Style alert times two! The fashion designers make a rare red carpet appearance to support Diane von Furstenberg's annual event. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Priyanka Chopra

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Priyanka Chopra

"Dear NYC, are you ready for this tonight?" the actress shared on Instagram while posing with dress designer Michael Kors.

CFDA Awards 2017, Meg Ryan

Matt Baron\/BEI\/Shutterstock

Meg Ryan

The legendary Hollywood actress makes a rare red carpet appearance to support the world of fashion. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Kerry Washington

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Kerry Washington

There's nothing scandalous about the Hollywood star's latest red carpet look in New York City. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Bella Hadid

Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid

Turning heads for all the right reasons. The supermodel showcases a bob hairstyle in a bright pink dress.

CFDA Awards 2017, Suki Waterhouse

Matt Baron\/BEI\/Shutterstock

Suki Waterhouse

"Makeup ready; coming for you CFDAS," the model shared on Instagram hours before the ceremony. "@lauramercier #LauraMercier, #MercierMuse and #CFDAAwards." 

CFDA Awards 2017, Gigi Hadid

Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid

White has never looked more glamorous on the world-famous supermodel. As for those shoes, they are custom Stuart Weitzman Mulearky slides covered in Swarovski crystals.

CFDA Awards 2017, Hailey Baldwin

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Hailey Baldwin

Forget about the white dress! Many eyes are going straight to the purse and matching heels. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Janelle Monae

Matt Baron\/BEI\/Shutterstock

Janelle Monaé

One of the evening's Board of Directors' Tribute recipients proves why she's a fashion pioneer thanks to her unique outfit.

CFDA Awards 2017, Kate Bosworth

Matt Baron\/BEI\/Shutterstock

Kate Bosworth

Whether your mindset is in spring or summer, the actress' Brock Collection dress fits the season of fashion. Her Aquazzura sandals are also a great touch. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Delilah Belle Hamlin

Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter proves there's power when wearing pink. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Amanda Peet

Jamie McCarthy\/WireImage

Amanda Peet

Summer may not be officially here, but the actress proves it's a great time for over the shoulder dresses by Brock Collection.

CFDA Awards 2017, Ashley Benson

Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock

Ashley Benson

The Pretty Little Liars star proves yet again that floral prints make one winning look at the award show. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Jaimie Alexander

Matt Baron\/BEI\/Shutterstock

Jaimie Alexander

The Blindspot star shows how you work the color black perfectly from head to toe in her Marc Bouwer dress. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Chloe Grace Moretz

Nicholas Hunt\/Getty Images

Chloe Grace Moretz

The Hollywood actress opts for a Coach ensemble by Stuart Vevers for tonight's look. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Brooke Shields

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Brooke Shields

Flower power appears to be a trend on the carpet as the actress steps out in a Sachin & Babi gown. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Lily Aldridge

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Lily Aldridge

The Victoria's Secret Angel sparkles and shines on the red carpet in her Jason Wu dress.  

CFDA Awards 2017, Ellie Kemper

Jamie McCarthy\/WireImage

Ellie Kemper

The new mom, wearing Kate Spade, enjoys a fashionable night out at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

CFDA Awards 2017, Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Sailor Brinkley Cook

At just 18 years old, the model has become a pro when it comes to lights, cameras and red carpets. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Hilary Rhoda

Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock

Hilary Rhoda

Fresh off her Vogue Mexico photo shoot, the supermodel steps out in New York City with a dose of purple. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Rowan Blanchard

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Rowan Blanchard

Hello yellow! The 15-year-old Girl Meets World star arrives for the star-studded event wearing Coach. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Coco Rocha

Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock

Coco Rocha

"My look for tonight's #CFDAAwards is @CynthiaRowley!" the model shared on Instagram before arriving. "Thank you to her and my crew, @nabilharlow @nancyseasilermakeup @thisisharri @jamesedwardconran @romanyoung for helping a girl out." 

CFDA Awards 2017, Matt Bomer

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Matt Bomer

The American Horror Story star has never made a green suit look so handsome. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Chloe Sevigny

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Chloe Sevigny

Black and white looks pretty darn nice on the Bloodline star.

CFDA Awards 2017, Martha Hunt

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Martha Hunt

"Coming for ya @cfda • @cgonzalezbeauty • @daniellepriano," the model shared on Instagram before debuting her MILLY Michelle Smith dress. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Alana Haim, Haim

Jamie McCarthy\/WireImage

HAIM

Rock on ladies! Danielle Haim, Este Haim and Alana Haim show off their individual Diane von Furstenberg styles even as they pose together.

CFDA Awards 2017, Olivia Munn

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Olivia Munn

With a little help from hairstylist Bok-Hee, the actress steps out in a beautiful floral print Tanya Taylor dress. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Karlie Kloss

Matt Baron\/BEI\/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss

With help from stylist Karla Welch, the supermodel steps out in her black Diane von Furstenberg ensemble. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Mandy Moore

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star deserves a round of applause for her evening look from Kate Spade.

CFDA Awards 2017, Heidi Klum

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Wowing in white! The supermodel and America's Got Talent judge steps out in another winning look from Zac Posen. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Diane Kruger

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Diane Kruger

Perfect match! The A-list actress' blue MONSE dress is the perfect complement to her Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

CFDA Awards 2017, Olivia Palermo

Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock

Olivia Palermo

"Off to @cfda awards in ny new banana design! @bananarepublic," the beauty shared on Instagram before arriving on the carpet. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Sara Sampaio

Matt Baron\/BEI\/Shutterstock

Sara Sampaio

Fresh off her Vogue Turkey cover, the Victoria's Secret Angel arrives in a plunging J. Mendel ensemble. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Brad Goreski

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Brad Goreski

The Fashion Police co-host and stylist goes for a bold blazer for his evening out in New York City. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Diane von Furstenberg

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Diane von Furstenberg

CFDA's spokeswoman and world-renowned fashion designer is ready for a great night of fashion. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Elsa Hosk

Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock

Elsa Hosk

Black and white makes everything look right on the Victoria's Secret Angel. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Bernadette Peters

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Bernadette Peters

A black dress never goes out of style. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Matt Baron\/BEI\/Shutterstock

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Color alert! The Fargo star shines bright on the blue carpet thanks to her Lela Rose citrine tinsel gown.

CFDA Awards 2017, Brit Marling

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Brit Marling

While stepping out in a Sies Marjan look, the model smiles for the camera. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Zanna Roberts Rassi

Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock

Zanna Roberts Rossi

Before interviewing the biggest stars, the E! News correspondent poses in her Nellie Partow Ava dress. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Anna Cleveland

Jamie McCarthy\/WireImage

Anna Cleveland

We're not surprised to see the model looking radiant in red.  

CFDA Awards 2017, Cecile Richards

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Cecile Richards

One of the evening's Board of Directors' Tribute recipients steps out in a classic blue dress. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Eva Chen

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Eva Chen

"Clean and simple does it for the crazy-bright dress I'm wearing to @cfda awards tonight," she wrote on Instagram. "@londontownusa in Full Monty." 

CFDA Awards 2017, Imaan Hammam

Jamie McCarthy\/WireImage

Imaan Hammam

Denim, florals and a matching cape? Call us more than intrigued by the model's fashionable look. 

CFDA Awards 2017, Jac Jagaciak

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Jac Jagaciak

Pretty in pink! The supermodel turns heads with her colorful dress on Monday night's carpet. 

After checking out all of the looks on the red carpet, fashion fans will have the opportunity to watch the awards being handed out on CFDA's Facebook page

Regardless of who wins big in the trophy department, we have to give credit where credit is due in the red carpet department.

Well done, ladies and gentlemen. 

