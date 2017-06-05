It's time to honor the very best in the fashion world.
The 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, in partnership with Swarovski for the sixteenth year, is finally here and Hollywood's biggest stars are stepping out in glamorous red carpet looks.
Held at The Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, the star-studded event will feature Seth Meyers as host with Kenneth Cole, Janelle Monáe, Cecile Richards and Gloria Steinem receiving just some of the special awards.
Before the show begins, we have to talk about the A-list stars arriving in their Monday best.
In our gallery below, we're spotlighting more than a few familiar faces and their head-to-toe looks. Let's just say designer and CFDA chairperson Diane Von Furstenberg would be quite impressed.
Whether it's an award show or fashion event, the Star Wars star is always a crowd favorite thanks to her fashion risks.
After celebrating the Nashville Predators big win in the Stanley Cup, the actress heads to New York for a glamorous night out.
From the Rodarte and Monique Péan Jewelry to the Stella Luna shoes, fans are impressed with the actress' look.
Style alert times two! The fashion designers make a rare red carpet appearance to support Diane von Furstenberg's annual event.
"Dear NYC, are you ready for this tonight?" the actress shared on Instagram while posing with dress designer Michael Kors.
The legendary Hollywood actress makes a rare red carpet appearance to support the world of fashion.
There's nothing scandalous about the Hollywood star's latest red carpet look in New York City.
Turning heads for all the right reasons. The supermodel showcases a bob hairstyle in a bright pink dress.
"Makeup ready; coming for you CFDAS," the model shared on Instagram hours before the ceremony. "@lauramercier #LauraMercier, #MercierMuse and #CFDAAwards."
White has never looked more glamorous on the world-famous supermodel. As for those shoes, they are custom Stuart Weitzman Mulearky slides covered in Swarovski crystals.
Forget about the white dress! Many eyes are going straight to the purse and matching heels.
One of the evening's Board of Directors' Tribute recipients proves why she's a fashion pioneer thanks to her unique outfit.
Whether your mindset is in spring or summer, the actress' Brock Collection dress fits the season of fashion. Her Aquazzura sandals are also a great touch.
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter proves there's power when wearing pink.
Summer may not be officially here, but the actress proves it's a great time for over the shoulder dresses by Brock Collection.
The Pretty Little Liars star proves yet again that floral prints make one winning look at the award show.
The Blindspot star shows how you work the color black perfectly from head to toe in her Marc Bouwer dress.
The Hollywood actress opts for a Coach ensemble by Stuart Vevers for tonight's look.
Flower power appears to be a trend on the carpet as the actress steps out in a Sachin & Babi gown.
The Victoria's Secret Angel sparkles and shines on the red carpet in her Jason Wu dress.
The new mom, wearing Kate Spade, enjoys a fashionable night out at the Hammerstein Ballroom.
At just 18 years old, the model has become a pro when it comes to lights, cameras and red carpets.
Fresh off her Vogue Mexico photo shoot, the supermodel steps out in New York City with a dose of purple.
Hello yellow! The 15-year-old Girl Meets World star arrives for the star-studded event wearing Coach.
"My look for tonight's #CFDAAwards is @CynthiaRowley!" the model shared on Instagram before arriving. "Thank you to her and my crew, @nabilharlow @nancyseasilermakeup @thisisharri @jamesedwardconran @romanyoung for helping a girl out."
The American Horror Story star has never made a green suit look so handsome.
Black and white looks pretty darn nice on the Bloodline star.
"Coming for ya @cfda • @cgonzalezbeauty • @daniellepriano," the model shared on Instagram before debuting her MILLY Michelle Smith dress.
Rock on ladies! Danielle Haim, Este Haim and Alana Haim show off their individual Diane von Furstenberg styles even as they pose together.
With a little help from hairstylist Bok-Hee, the actress steps out in a beautiful floral print Tanya Taylor dress.
With help from stylist Karla Welch, the supermodel steps out in her black Diane von Furstenberg ensemble.
The This Is Us star deserves a round of applause for her evening look from Kate Spade.
Wowing in white! The supermodel and America's Got Talent judge steps out in another winning look from Zac Posen.
"Off to @cfda awards in ny new banana design! @bananarepublic," the beauty shared on Instagram before arriving on the carpet.
Fresh off her Vogue Turkey cover, the Victoria's Secret Angel arrives in a plunging J. Mendel ensemble.
The Fashion Police co-host and stylist goes for a bold blazer for his evening out in New York City.
CFDA's spokeswoman and world-renowned fashion designer is ready for a great night of fashion.
Black and white makes everything look right on the Victoria's Secret Angel.
A black dress never goes out of style.
Color alert! The Fargo star shines bright on the blue carpet thanks to her Lela Rose citrine tinsel gown.
While stepping out in a Sies Marjan look, the model smiles for the camera.
Before interviewing the biggest stars, the E! News correspondent poses in her Nellie Partow Ava dress.
We're not surprised to see the model looking radiant in red.
One of the evening's Board of Directors' Tribute recipients steps out in a classic blue dress.
"Clean and simple does it for the crazy-bright dress I'm wearing to @cfda awards tonight," she wrote on Instagram. "@londontownusa in Full Monty."
Denim, florals and a matching cape? Call us more than intrigued by the model's fashionable look.
Pretty in pink! The supermodel turns heads with her colorful dress on Monday night's carpet.
After checking out all of the looks on the red carpet, fashion fans will have the opportunity to watch the awards being handed out on CFDA's Facebook page.
Regardless of who wins big in the trophy department, we have to give credit where credit is due in the red carpet department.
Well done, ladies and gentlemen.