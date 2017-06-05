It's time to honor the very best in the fashion world.

The 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, in partnership with Swarovski for the sixteenth year, is finally here and Hollywood's biggest stars are stepping out in glamorous red carpet looks.

Held at The Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, the star-studded event will feature Seth Meyers as host with Kenneth Cole, Janelle Monáe, Cecile Richards and Gloria Steinem receiving just some of the special awards.

Before the show begins, we have to talk about the A-list stars arriving in their Monday best.

In our gallery below, we're spotlighting more than a few familiar faces and their head-to-toe looks. Let's just say designer and CFDA chairperson Diane Von Furstenberg would be quite impressed.