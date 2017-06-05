Taylor Swift is sharing a piece of her heart with Joe Alwyn.

After secretly dating for several months, the pop star recently took her relationship with the budding British actor to a slightly more public platform by way of her cherished Nashville hometown. As photographers caught the lovebirds enjoying coffee and chatting on a balcony in Tennessee on Saturday, E! News has learned it was one of the many activities Taylor and Joe partook in during their "low-key" weekend getaway.

The duo spent time at Taylor's mom, Andrea Swift's, home, gathering close friends and family members for a small dinner party on Sunday evening. One source tells E! News, "Food was served and everyone hung out together for several hours."

"Taylor and Joe headed back to her place later in the evening," the source reveals.