Taylor Swift is sharing a piece of her heart with Joe Alwyn.
After secretly dating for several months, the pop star recently took her relationship with the budding British actor to a slightly more public platform by way of her cherished Nashville hometown. As photographers caught the lovebirds enjoying coffee and chatting on a balcony in Tennessee on Saturday, E! News has learned it was one of the many activities Taylor and Joe partook in during their "low-key" weekend getaway.
The duo spent time at Taylor's mom, Andrea Swift's, home, gathering close friends and family members for a small dinner party on Sunday evening. One source tells E! News, "Food was served and everyone hung out together for several hours."
"Taylor and Joe headed back to her place later in the evening," the source reveals.
Splash News
Additionally, we're told Taylor and Joe ordered delivery and invited a few pals over to hang out. "Taylor wants to keep this relationship private and has been taking measures to keep things low-key and under-the-radar," a separate source explains.
Their outing comes soon after E! News exclusively revealed that the "Shake It Off" songstress and Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk star have made their romance exclusive. The insider shared at the time, "[Swift and Alwyn] are still in the beginning stages with learning about each other as she is trying to take this relationship slower than the past ones."
Meanwhile, it seems as if besties Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez have given Joe their seal of approval, with the "Bad Liar" songstress slyly commenting on T. Swift's not-so-single gal status during an interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up.
When asked about her and Swift dating "new people," Gomez laughed and replied, "I hang out with my new person a lot." (Selena, of course, is referencing The Weeknd.)
She continued, "Honestly if my friends are happy, that makes me happy. That's all I care about. So, I'm super stoked, too. It's been a good time."
A good time, indeed!