Terry Dubrow is trying to play matchmaker for Paul Nassif!

The doctors recently sat down with E! News for an exclusive interview at the NBC Summer Press Day and Terry revealed he's Paul's wingman.

"If you know anything about Dr. Paul Nassif, he is single…and that's single with a capital S," Terry says in the video above.

When asked if Terry is his wingman, Terry answers for Paul and says, "Yeah!" Paul then agrees and explains, "You know he is, I'll tell you he has set me up before, twice already, he's done a good job."