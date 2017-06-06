EXCLUSIVE!

Botched's Terry Dubrow Reveals He's Paul Nassif's "Wingman," Says His Co-Star Is "Single With a Capital S"

  •
  &

by Jess Cohen |

Terry Dubrow is trying to play matchmaker for Paul Nassif!

The doctors recently sat down with E! News for an exclusive interview at the NBC Summer Press Day and Terry revealed he's Paul's wingman.

"If you know anything about Dr. Paul Nassif, he is single…and that's single with a capital S," Terry says in the video above.

When asked if Terry is his wingman, Terry answers for Paul and says, "Yeah!" Paul then agrees and explains, "You know he is, I'll tell you he has set me up before, twice already, he's done a good job."

Terry then jokes, "Freakishly, there's like a mass hypnosis in this country…girls actually find him appealing. I can't figure it out."

So what does Terry have to say about married life with his wife Heather Dubrow?

Watch the video above to see Paul talk about single life and Terry dish about his wife and her next step after leaving Real Housewives of Orange County!

Botched returns Sunday, June 18 at 9 p.m., only on E!

