Before she was "Losin' You," saw "Cranes in the Sky" or set the world aflame with her fierce style, Solange Knowles was a fledgling artist who sang the theme song for the the Disney Channel's animated show The Proud Family back in 2001. A whopping 16 years may have passed since Beyoncé's lil' sis recorded the beloved theme song, but Solange made us feel like we were right back to the early aughts when she sang it over the weekend.

During the singer's set at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on Saturday night, Solange lead a Proud Family sing-along and got the whole crowd going with the jam, Here Comes Penny Proud.

For the performance, the 30-year-old rocked her hair au natural and wore a rope ensemble.