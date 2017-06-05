Kimora Lee Simmons has a new, massive place to call home!

E! News can confirm the fashion designer and her hubby Tim Leissner just shelled out a whopping $27.5 million on a Mediterranean style mansion in the star-studded gated community of Beverly Park in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 90210 neighborhood is also home for celebs like Mark Wahlberg, Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stalone, Denzel Washington and more.

But aside from famous neighbors, Kimora's new 20,612 square-foot home boasts seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms and sits on more than five acres of land, according to Trulia.