Trulia; Getty Images
Kimora Lee Simmons has a new, massive place to call home!
E! News can confirm the fashion designer and her hubby Tim Leissner just shelled out a whopping $27.5 million on a Mediterranean style mansion in the star-studded gated community of Beverly Park in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 90210 neighborhood is also home for celebs like Mark Wahlberg, Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stalone, Denzel Washington and more.
But aside from famous neighbors, Kimora's new 20,612 square-foot home boasts seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms and sits on more than five acres of land, according to Trulia.
Furthermore, it comes complete with a mosaic pool and spa, a tennis court, a custom playground, a gazebo and two separate garages with enough space for five or more cars.
The inside also features some swanky additions like a wine cellar, a conservatory and a home theater.
Kimora needs plenty of space and amenities as she's a mother to four children: Ming Lee Simmons, 17, Aoki Lee Simmons, 14, Kenzo Lee Hounsou, 8, and Wolfe Lee Leissner, 2.
The former fashion model married Leissner—a former banker for Goldman Sachs—during a secret wedding in 2014. They welcomed her youngest child, Wolfe, into the world in April 2015.
She was previously married to Russell Simmons from 1998 to 2009.