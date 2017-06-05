How to Wear Swimwear Like a Celeb, As Told by Morgan Stewart

Bikinis, margaritas, day parties—summer is finally here!

Before you grab your bathing suit and sunblock (very important), there's a few rules for capturing the perfect beachside moment. Celebrities certainly know them, filling our timelines with beautiful bodies clad in epic swimwear. We don't blame you if you've got major style envy.

Enter Morgan Stewart, who knows more than a thing or two about swimming in style. In this edition of Happy Hour With Morgan Stewart, she's revealing the Do's and Don'ts of beachwear. And, like any juicy conversation between friends, she's doing it with a cocktail in hand, thanks to bartender Vincenzo Marianella and LA-based Love & Salt.