How to Wear Swimwear Like a Celeb, As Told by Morgan Stewart

Happy Hour With Morgan Stewart: Swim Edition

Bikinis, margaritas, day parties—summer is finally here! 

Before you grab your bathing suit and sunblock (very important), there's a few rules for capturing the perfect beachside moment. Celebrities certainly know them, filling our timelines with beautiful bodies clad in epic swimwear. We don't blame you if you've got major style envy. 

Enter Morgan Stewart, who knows more than a thing or two about swimming in style. In this edition of Happy Hour With Morgan Stewart, she's revealing the Do's and Don'ts of beachwear. And, like any juicy conversation between friends, she's doing it with a cocktail in hand, thanks to bartender Vincenzo Marianella and LA-based Love & Salt.

Join in! Make this Love & Salt signature cocktail and get ready to learn all the tips you need for an Insta-worthy summer! You'll be happy you did.

"Summer Swim," courtesy of Love & Salt

Ingredients
2oz Finlandia grapefruit vodka
3/4 oz St-Germain
3/4 oz fresh-squeezed lemon juice
1/2 oz cold-pressed fresh red bell pepper juice
10-15 mint leaves
Dash of simple syrup

For the Velvet
oz of Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto
3-4 dashes of Sucrose Esters

Directions
Step 1: In a tin cup, add all the ingredients for the cocktail and shake vigorously.
Step 2: Using a fine sieve, strain the liquid into a cocktail glass.
Step 3: To create the "velvet" topping, combine the Italicus and 3-4 dashes of the Sucrose Esters in a tall glass.
Step 4: Using a milk-frother, emulsify. Top the cocktail with the finished velvet.

Cheers!

