For Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, it was time for some R&R in private.

Ahead of the Grammy winner's 40th birthday, the megastar couple and their two children jetted off to the Bahamas for a four-day beachfront stay at Baker's Bay Golf and Ocean Club. As E! News previously reported, the family arrived in the Caribbean before the weekend to kick off their relaxing getaway.

While they're no strangers to mansion life, they got to call a luxurious villa their home for the long weekend, equipped with a separate floor for their guests, West's childhood friend Don Crowley, his wife and their son, as well as a play area for the children and a private pool.