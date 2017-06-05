For Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, it was time for some R&R in private.
Ahead of the Grammy winner's 40th birthday, the megastar couple and their two children jetted off to the Bahamas for a four-day beachfront stay at Baker's Bay Golf and Ocean Club. As E! News previously reported, the family arrived in the Caribbean before the weekend to kick off their relaxing getaway.
While they're no strangers to mansion life, they got to call a luxurious villa their home for the long weekend, equipped with a separate floor for their guests, West's childhood friend Don Crowley, his wife and their son, as well as a play area for the children and a private pool.
"It was a fun weekend for the family," the insider told E! News. "Everyone hung out by the pool and the kids played on the beach making sand castles." While 3-year-old North Westspent a lot of time floating around on a pink flamingo raft in her favorite bathing suit, her little brother, 1-year-old Saint West, was busy crawling all over the place. Meanwhile, they had cases of Casamigos tequila flown in for the adults to sip on.
When they weren't by the pool, they were visiting the beach club via golf cart or enjoying a family lunch outside. However, per the insider, they were always flanked by security. "It was very important for them that it was a private weekend and they went out of their way to make that happen."
In the lap of luxury and privacy, the reality star was able to spend quality time with her children and husband. As for unwinding, a source said West got the chance to nap and Kim considered it one of the most relaxing vacations they've had in a while.
According to another insider, the trip doubled as bonding time for North, Saint and their family friend's son.
Family, friends and free time? What more could anyone ask for in a vacation!