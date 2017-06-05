At the wild shindig, which took place at Beatique Restaurant & Lounge located in Midtown Manhattan, Abraham also revealed that she and Saran are not engaged and that she was definitely on the lookout for a new man.

"I am not engaged that's why I am single. Maybe I'll meet a new guy here?."

As for the nature of her relationship with Saran, who was house hunting with in San Diego in a May episode of the show, she says things are off.

"Simon and I are cordial. We are friends—or trying to be. If it doesn't work out to be friends in the future I am happy I tried to be friends with an ex."

And just because it was her big night, doesn't mean that Abraham didn't take the time to throw some shade at her Teen Mom: OG castmates. When asked if she talks to them, she responded, "They are irrelevant and nonexistent."