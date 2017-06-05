It was quite the whirlwind weekend in the Big Apple for Teen Mom: OG star Farrah Abraham...
In addition to filming the dramatic Teen Mom: OG reunion, the reality star had a big birthday bash, where she dished to E! News about her current relationship status with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran and whether or not the rumors are true that she's pregnant again.
The 26-year-old told E! News, "No. I am not. I hope I don't look pregnant!"
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
At the wild shindig, which took place at Beatique Restaurant & Lounge located in Midtown Manhattan, Abraham also revealed that she and Saran are not engaged and that she was definitely on the lookout for a new man.
"I am not engaged that's why I am single. Maybe I'll meet a new guy here?."
As for the nature of her relationship with Saran, who was house hunting with in San Diego in a May episode of the show, she says things are off.
"Simon and I are cordial. We are friends—or trying to be. If it doesn't work out to be friends in the future I am happy I tried to be friends with an ex."
And just because it was her big night, doesn't mean that Abraham didn't take the time to throw some shade at her Teen Mom: OG castmates. When asked if she talks to them, she responded, "They are irrelevant and nonexistent."
That goes along with exactly what the gals said over the weekend about their relationship with the controversial star.
An insider told E! News that when Dr. Drew Pinsky gathered Abraham, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell for two days of taping, and during it, the rest of the women said they did not have a relationship with her.
The source also said that during Abraham's dramatic segment, she got annoyed with Dr. Drew's questions and apparently walked out of filming. She eventually came back and said she felt like everything was always her fault, even crying at one point. Her father, Michael Abraham, came out on stage to be with her and comfort her, but added he thought his daughter needed to go to therapy.