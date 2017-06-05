Scott Disick is learning the consequences of his actions.

In the aftermath of his PDA-filled trip to Cannes and throughout Europe, where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed mingling with young starlets including Bella Thorne, Chloe Bartoli and Ella Ross, a source tells E! News he and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship is understandably strained.

Our insider reveals the on-again, off-again pair is "currently not speaking," and despite Disick being "allowed to see the kids as of now," an assistant or handler is present in lieu of Kourtney when 7-year-old Mason Disick, 4-year-old Penelope Disick and 2-year-old Reign Disick go between their mother and father. The 34-year-old was photographed with Mason and Penelope in their Calabasas hometown over the weekend.

"Kourtney is furious about Scott's recent actions and is taking time to figure out the next step for their family," the source shares.