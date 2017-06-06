EXCLUSIVE!

OMG! Watch Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry React to His Mom's Mortifying Underwear Story: "You Could See Her Butt"

"I have to tell you this story, this is crazy."

Tyler Henry hears a cringe-worthy story from his mom Theresa on Wednesday's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. While in the car together, Theresa says she has to tell Tyler about her recent experience at the grocery store.

"I was at home at the grocery store, waiting my turn at the deli and this lovely young lady is next to me and she has on this pretty, long chiffon dress, like a summer dress…Tyler she did not have any underwear on," Theresa says.

Theresa then explains that the girl's "slip had crumpled up above her waist" and she had no idea!

"So you could see her butt, she didn't have underwear on, I was like, 'Oh my God!'" Theresa explains. "So I just went right up to her and I said, 'You know what sweetheart you need to pull your slip down.' She was mortified."

OMG!

See Tyler react to his mom's story in the Hollywood Medium clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 8 p.m., only on E!

