Bill Cosby walked into court Monday for the first day of his sexual assault trial, but he wasn't alone.

Keshia Knight Pulliam walked beside the controversial comedian up to the Norristown, Penn., courthouse, showcasing her continued support for her former Cosby Show co-star.

In fact, the 38-year-old actress—who played Rudy, Cosby's daughter on the famous show—defended her decision to continue supporting him despite the many women alleging sexual assault against him.

"I came to support [Cosby] because this is where you hear the facts. This is where the truth happens," she told reporters as she left the courthouse. "Ultimately, it's easy to support someone and to be in their corner when things are great. When things are good. But...true family, friendship, integrity is how people show up and support when things aren't looking so great, when they aren't shining."