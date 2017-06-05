"Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" is debuting in Universal Studios Hollywood this November.
This holiday season, theme park visitors can expect to see their favorite school of magic with snow-capped roofing and a beautiful Christmas tree to get guests into the yuletide season. Hogsmeade village will deck the halls with custom décor for each individual storefront, and hot Butterbeer will be served along with other winter-themed food and drinks.
The holiday spirit doesn't fizzle out there. Throughout the evening visitors will be able to hear familiar movie music as colorful, projected animation dances across the Hogwarts castle in unison.
The popular park attractions, inspired by J.K. Rowling's novels, are rooted in immense detail and authentic experiences and have been a huge hit among fans since it opened in April 2016. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, known for its immersive attractions like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and England-inspired food like Three Broomsticks, is excited to welcome the new tradition, which will celebrate a different part of the books.
Universal Studios Hollywood will release more details of the holiday celebration in the coming months.
Those who are visiting the park during a different time of the year have a lot to look forward to as well!
To pay tribute to NBCUniversal's recent acquisition, Universal Studios Hollywood will debut a brand new DreamWorks Theatre attraction in 2018. The multi-sensory adventure will be Kung Fu Panda-inspired and feature state-of-the art projection mapping and LED lighting effects.
Also in 2018, Hello Kitty will also be seen on exclusive park accessories, apparel, collectibles and confectionery.
Universal Studios
Visitors who are vacationing to the park this summer can expect to see brand new characters roaming around including: Kung Fu Panda's Po and Tigress; Madagascar's Alex the lion, King Julian the lemur, and the penguins—Skipper, Rico, Kowalski; Trolls' Poppy and Branch; and Shrek's Puss 'n Boots will join existing characters Shrek and Fiona. The new characters will appear live in Universal Plaza for a daily dance jam.
