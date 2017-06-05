The holiday spirit doesn't fizzle out there. Throughout the evening visitors will be able to hear familiar movie music as colorful, projected animation dances across the Hogwarts castle in unison.

The popular park attractions, inspired by J.K. Rowling's novels, are rooted in immense detail and authentic experiences and have been a huge hit among fans since it opened in April 2016. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, known for its immersive attractions like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and England-inspired food like Three Broomsticks, is excited to welcome the new tradition, which will celebrate a different part of the books.

Universal Studios Hollywood will release more details of the holiday celebration in the coming months.