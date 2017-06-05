Why Selena Gomez Likes Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Selena Gomez doesn't have a bad thing to say about Joe Alwyn.

The "Bad Liar" singer was interviewed on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up Monday when host Nicole Ryan asked about her boyfriend, The Weeknd, and mentioned Taylor Swift's new flame, Alwyn. "Both of you have some new things going on in your lives. You have some new people in your lives," she began. "Have you gotten a chance to hang out together with your new people?"

Gomez laughed and replied, "I hang out with my new person a lot."

As for Alwyn, Gomez didn't reveal much. "Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy. That's all I care about," she explained. "So, I'm super stoked, too. It's been a good time." Swift certainly seems happy with Alwyn, so odds are Gomez has given him her seal of approval.

And what about her own romance?