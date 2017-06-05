It's no secret Hollywood hasn't made many movies about female super heroes.

In the silver screen comic book universe, the number of solo films dedicated to female superheroes can fit on one hand. Studios have long attributed the gap in numbers to poor ticket sales. However, as the newest addition to that short list, Wonder Woman's performance at the box office has smashed the precedent its predecessors have suffered.

The film, directed by Patty Jenkins, celebrated a $223 million worldwide opening weekend—and marked the best domestic opening for a female director in film history. Needless to say, the blockbuster hit let the naysayers roll right off of Wonder Woman's shield.

Beyond the dollar signs and undeniable popularity of Wonder Woman's first foray on the big screen, many may be wondering how the movie achieved such success when the industry had so long denied such material. In short, it just needed a chance.