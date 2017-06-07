So you're getting married and you've enlisted your closest personal friends to be part of your wedding party.

These ladies have been there with you through thick and thin, helping to plan the bachelorette party, the bridal shower—the list goes on. They're even willing to wear those matching bridesmaids' outfits that they secretly hate. They've put up with a lot from you, so how do possibly you repay them?

Easy. With wedding jewelry they'll actually want to wear IRL.