So you're getting married and you've enlisted your closest personal friends to be part of your wedding party.
These ladies have been there with you through thick and thin, helping to plan the bachelorette party, the bridal shower—the list goes on. They're even willing to wear those matching bridesmaids' outfits that they secretly hate. They've put up with a lot from you, so how do possibly you repay them?
Easy. With wedding jewelry they'll actually want to wear IRL.
The best part is they'll still be wearing exactly what you want them to on the big day (since you're picking it out here). But, they'll also go home with a sweet memento that they'll be more than happy to have forever.
Need some bridesmaid jewelry inspiration? Keep scrolling for some chic options that also won't break the bank.
And if you're not in a wedding this summer? Go ahead and buy these pieces anyway!
You know you want to.