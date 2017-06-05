JosiahW / BACKGRID
Selena Gomez is The Weeknd's No.1 fan!
The 24-year-old jetted off to New York over the weekend, and while she's been busy doing interviews and promoting her own music, she still manages to show her support for her boo, too.
In fact, SelGo was photographed looking chic in Time Square, rocking a pair of cut-off blue jeans with a sweatshirt that fans immediately noticed is a part of The Weeknd's tour merch, which is still available here.
A source tells E! News the brunette bombshell will also support him during his NYC tour stops at Barclays Center Tuesday and Wednesday.
"The Weeknd got in town, and Selena is staying with him at his hotel," our insider dished. "She plans on seeing him perform."
Of course, it should come as no surprise that Gomez is spending more time with her man in the Big Apple. Aside from showing lots of public PDA since first getting together in January, the couple have also made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala and have been unafraid to showcase their romance on social media.
To add to it, another source recently told E! News, "She is head over heels in love with Abel. This relationship is very different than the one she had with [Justin] Bieber."
Our source continued, "This love is very mature and she is in a different head space now. She has really found who she is and what makes her happy. She loves Abel and he loves her. They have gotten to know each other very well and have learned from their past relationships what they want and don't want. They both met each other's families and they all approve."
SelGo's mama Mandy Teefey made that apparent when she commented on a photo The Weeknd posted of them at the Met.
"Glowing, smiling, looking healthy and equal love...Mama is happy XO," Teefey wrote.
Now there's just one question we can't help but ask: Will they eventually make music together?
Though there's been quite a bit of speculation, only time will tell!