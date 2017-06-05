Selena Gomez is The Weeknd's No.1 fan!

The 24-year-old jetted off to New York over the weekend, and while she's been busy doing interviews and promoting her own music, she still manages to show her support for her boo, too.

In fact, SelGo was photographed looking chic in Time Square, rocking a pair of cut-off blue jeans with a sweatshirt that fans immediately noticed is a part of The Weeknd's tour merch, which is still available here.

A source tells E! News the brunette bombshell will also support him during his NYC tour stops at Barclays Center Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The Weeknd got in town, and Selena is staying with him at his hotel," our insider dished. "She plans on seeing him perform."