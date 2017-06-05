Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys the Single Life While Khloe Thinks About Her Future With Tristan Thompson in KUWTK Finale Promo

Kourtney Kardashian is single and ready to mingle!

The 38-year-old mom of three is getting back out on the dating scene in this Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians—and her sisters are totally here for it! "I'm excited for Kourtney to enjoy the single life," Kim Kardashian says.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is looking ahead in her relationship with NBA baller Tristan Thompson. "I'm really excited about my future," she confesses as she's shown sharing a kiss with her man.

But at the end of the day, no one really knows exactly what's happening next. "It's all about the unknown in this family right now, guys," Khloe teases.

Get a taste of what's to come on the KUWTK season finale above!

Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

