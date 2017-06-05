Where do the women of The Real Housewives of Orange County go from here? Season 11 ended with Vicki Gunvalson adrift once again, with just Kelly Dodd standing by her. This season? Well, it's not looking too great—plus there are some new faces on board.

Joining Vicki and Kelly are returning cast members Tamra Judge (front and center with the orange!), Meghan King Edmonds, Shannon Beador, Lydia McLaughlin (yep, she's back again) and newcomer Peggy Sulahian. Peggy is the Bravo franchise's 100th Housewife. Peggy, an Armenain-born mom of two teenage girls and a 9-year-old son, comes to the show by way of Lydia.

Take a moment and marvel at the opening sequence full of serene California images and the ladies screaming.