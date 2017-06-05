Bravo
Where do the women of The Real Housewives of Orange County go from here? Season 11 ended with Vicki Gunvalson adrift once again, with just Kelly Dodd standing by her. This season? Well, it's not looking too great—plus there are some new faces on board.
Joining Vicki and Kelly are returning cast members Tamra Judge (front and center with the orange!), Meghan King Edmonds, Shannon Beador, Lydia McLaughlin (yep, she's back again) and newcomer Peggy Sulahian. Peggy is the Bravo franchise's 100th Housewife. Peggy, an Armenain-born mom of two teenage girls and a 9-year-old son, comes to the show by way of Lydia.
Take a moment and marvel at the opening sequence full of serene California images and the ladies screaming.
In addition to the new Housewife and returning Lydia, keep your eyes peeled for appearances by Gretchen Rossi, Lizzie Rosvek and the rumors about Eddie Judge, Tamra's husband, being gay.
From the looks of the trailer below, there will be plenty of laughs, drinks and costume parties and Kelly Dodd quotes. "You should be taking care of your baby instead of sitting there worried about gossip," Kelly tells her pal Meghan.
While Meghan is dealing with being a new mom, Shannon is struggling with her weight. "All I want to do is eat," she says. "This is stress, and that is Vicki Gunvalson," she says of her weight gain.
And of course, there's drama. So much drama and rumors.
"She's so evil," Tamra says through tears.
"You want to throw a bomb, I'm going to throw a nuke," Kelly says to Peggy.
You might be wondering where OG Vicki is? She's there, obviously, woo-hooing and making threats. "You bring it up again, I'm going to go ballistic," she says. Please note Kelly is behind her wearing a #TeamDodd shirt and "Salty" cap.
The ladies also take the drama out of Orange County and over to Iceland. You remember how Ireland went, so…prepare yourselves.
The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres July 10 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
