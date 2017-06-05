Mehgan James Denies Masterminding Rob Kardashian Romance Rumors

Christmas Is Coming to Harry Potter's Wizaring World (and Other New Attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood)
Now that Mehgan James has your attention, she'd like to clear something up: she didn't mastermind last week's rumors that she was in a secret relationship with Rob Kardashian. The E! reality star denied the story outright, telling his Twitter followers, "Wait reading online about some chick I'm dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before."
Early Monday morning, TMZ accused the Bad Girls Club star of planting the story in the tabloids to boost her profile. The objective, sources said, was to "spread her name, grow her following."
The accusations didn't sit well with James, who went on an Instagram rant later that morning. "Ok Look . This is getting ridiculous ! And the fact that it's Monday and YALL are STILL talkin about this is beyond me," James told her followers. "So since you guys wana talk , let's talk."
"1) I did not fake anything . Like I said I never confirmed that I was dating rob . Any one that asked I told them it was not true . AND not to mention , the media is trying to make me look like the villain here when THEY are the ones who pieced together a story with no receipts," James wrote. "It takes two people to fake a relationship, any one who fakes a relationship by themselves is a complete idiot !! 2) I've been working in entertainment since I was 18 I've done a multitude of Tv shows as well as a couple films. As well as have had over half a million social media followers over two years ... OH wait, I have a college degree and Am a vendor for one of the MOST POPULAR clothing companies online right now so for FAME? Ya'll are REACHING!"
"3. During the duration of this rumor I asked a couple friends that I know in PR what to do & they told me the best thing to do is not say anything, don't entertain it and it will go away. 4. The fact that this is still being talked should raise question marks to any one who's smart. Like I said in a previous post, im just 'Mehgan something' that most of you never even heard of!" she said. "How would I have the power to MAKE UP A BS STOTY and get media outlets to RUN IT??"
James added that TMZ's story "sounds dumb af" and challenged the website's claim that her following doubled in just one week. "I don't have a manager and my publicist is on hiatus until September when my next show airs. PSS. lol - if i ever wanted to fake a relationship with a rich white guy it would be Prince Harry!!!!!!!!!" the reality star said. "Not rob Kardashian!!! Psss."
Kardashian, for his part, has not mentioned James on social media since last week.