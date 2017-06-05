Mehgan James Denies Masterminding Rob Kardashian Romance Rumors

Now that Mehgan James has your attention, she'd like to clear something up: she didn't mastermind last week's rumors that she was in a secret relationship with Rob Kardashian. The E! reality star denied the story outright, telling his Twitter followers, "Wait reading online about some chick I'm dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before."

Early Monday morning, TMZ accused the Bad Girls Club star of planting the story in the tabloids to boost her profile. The objective, sources said, was to "spread her name, grow her following."

The accusations didn't sit well with James, who went on an Instagram rant later that morning. "Ok Look . This is getting ridiculous ! And the fact that it's Monday and YALL are STILL talkin about this is beyond me," James told her followers. "So since you guys wana talk , let's talk."