Katy Perry added a unique touch to her look for the One Love Manchester Benefit concert on Sunday.
The 32-year-old donned a white, long-sleeve Sonia Rykiel dress adorned with photos of the victims of the May 22 Manchester attack at Ariana Grande's concert, which killed 22 people and left dozens more injured.
The photos covered her collar and wrists, but most noticeably, formed the shape of a heart that draped across her back.
But more than just the powerful message she rocked in her look, Katy delivered a powerful performance to go along with it.
She took the stage and gave a short speech, saying, "It's not easy to always choose love, is it? Especially in moments like these, right? But love conquers fear, and love conquers hate, and this love that you choose will give you strength. It's our greatest power."
The singer then performed an acoustic version of her 2010 hit "Part of Me" and followed it up with her big anthem "Roar."
Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images for One Love Manchester
Aside from Perry and Grande, artists like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams and more performed, each delivering heart-warming comments about love and peace.
Williams performed his hit "Get Lucky," before bowing toward the crowd.
"I'm bowing because despite all the things that have been going on in this place, I don't feel or smell or see or feel any fear," he said. "All I feel here tonight is love resilience, positivity and you know what? I hate to be corny, but it actually makes me happy."
Cyrus then joined him on stage to help sing his chart-topper "Happy."
"The most important responsibility we have on this entire planet is to take care of one another," Cyrus told the crowd after performing with Williams. "And look what we're doing today and how amazing that is."
She then performed her new ballad "Inspired."
Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester
Grande performed multiple times throughout the night, but closed the show with her 2014 single "One Last Time"—which was re-released on iTunes in support of Manchester—and was joined by the night's performers, who danced and clapped as she sang.
She then brought even more tears to the audience and viewers with a haunting rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."
To donate to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, visit RedCross.co.uk/Manchester.