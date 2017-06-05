Katy Perry added a unique touch to her look for the One Love Manchester Benefit concert on Sunday.

The 32-year-old donned a white, long-sleeve Sonia Rykiel dress adorned with photos of the victims of the May 22 Manchester attack at Ariana Grande's concert, which killed 22 people and left dozens more injured.

The photos covered her collar and wrists, but most noticeably, formed the shape of a heart that draped across her back.

But more than just the powerful message she rocked in her look, Katy delivered a powerful performance to go along with it.