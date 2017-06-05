Welcome to Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's little slice of paradise.

In Architectural Digest's July issue, the country musicians proudly show off their home—technically a collection of eight "pavilions"—in the Bahamas. Hill and McGraw purchased the private 20-acre island they call "L'île d'Anges" in 2003, though they didn't move in until 2012. In hindsight, Hill says they were "naïve" about all the renovations the island would need—it turned out to be a massive undertaking. "We set out to build a house. We had no idea we had to build everything else," the 49-year-old singer says. "We basically had to build a little town."

"You've got to have staff houses. You've got to have infrastructure [for the construction workers]...Water. Electricity," McGraw, 50, adds. "You don't quite put all that together at first." The family stayed in a pair of seaside yurts during the decade in which the permanent structure was being built. "It was like camping," Hill recalls. Luckily, her husband adds, "The kids loved it!"

"As long as our family is together," Hill says, "we can pretty much make a home anywhere." Thankfully, the construction didn't annoy the neighbors, as the family owns the private island.