During the new season, fans will watch as Briana tries to balance a career and her new boyfriend, Luis. But she soon finds herself unexpectedly pregnant with her second child and hoping for the best, only to receive shocking news about Luis, she is forced to make one of the hardest decisions a mother can face, in order to provide the best life for her new child.

Due in July, Briana revealed to us she is "excited" for baby number two, another girl.

"I really wanted a boy, but there's not much I can do," she said. "I'm just excited now because it's going to be a bunch of females under one roof. It's all of us—me, my mother, my sister, Nova and now Stella."

As for how she picked the name Stella, Briana explained, "It was the first name I thought of. It's a pretty name. Now, we're figuring out the middle name. Nova wants it to be her middle name, which is Star. She's insisting, she says, 'It's Star and that's final!'