Teen Mom 2 is welcoming a new addition.
16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3 star Briana DeJesus is set to join the cast of Teen Mom 2 when it returns for season eight, it was announced on Teen Mom OG's Aftershow on Monday night.
Since viewers last saw Briana, she's been raising her five-year-old daughter Nova, who she had with her ex Devoin Austin, with help only from her mom and sister, Brittany. (Fans may remember Brittany choosing to get an abortion during Teen Mom 3.)
"It's basically the same, but now I'm a little older, a little more mature," Briana told E! New of returning to MTV's hit franchise. "It's still the same in my eyes though. It's like [the crew] never left!"
During the new season, fans will watch as Briana tries to balance a career and her new boyfriend, Luis. But she soon finds herself unexpectedly pregnant with her second child and hoping for the best, only to receive shocking news about Luis, she is forced to make one of the hardest decisions a mother can face, in order to provide the best life for her new child.
Due in July, Briana revealed to us she is "excited" for baby number two, another girl.
"I really wanted a boy, but there's not much I can do," she said. "I'm just excited now because it's going to be a bunch of females under one roof. It's all of us—me, my mother, my sister, Nova and now Stella."
As for how she picked the name Stella, Briana explained, "It was the first name I thought of. It's a pretty name. Now, we're figuring out the middle name. Nova wants it to be her middle name, which is Star. She's insisting, she says, 'It's Star and that's final!'
But is Luis, Stella's father, still in the picture?
"That's up in the air, to be honest," she told us. "We're still going through it. You will see him on the show. It won't be a mystery forever. You will definitely see him."
And you will also see some intense moments for Briana during the season, as she previewed, "It gets very intense. There are some deep moments. A lot of educational moments, but it's very intense. That's where my life is right now."
After saying goodbye to the Teen Mom 3 cameras in 2013, Briana said she's "excited to continue sharing my story because things left off right around when life was becoming hectic and now I get to finish sharing that story. You get to see in-depth the choices we make and the struggles we go through."
Briana is Teen Mom 2's first newcomer and joins a cast that includes Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer, and she told us she's "hopeful" they can all get along.
"I've met Kail and Javi [Marroquin], we're pretty close. I spoke with a few more over the phone. They sound excited to have me so that's good news," she said. "I think we're all mature here as it should be. But I am the newbie so I understand if some people are having mixed emotions. I'm hopeful we can all get along."
Teen Mom 2 returns this summer on MTV.