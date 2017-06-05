Josh Duhamel may be one of the hunkiest actors in Hollywood, but his family comes way before his career...and that's so evident, even in his interviews.

In fact, Fergie's hubby joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and couldn't help but gush about his 3-year-old son, Axl, and his interesting taste in toys these days.

"I think threes are a little bit more challenging than twos," he explained when Ellen DeGeneres asked about the terrible twos. "He's a good kid, but he's all boy, man…He's awesome."