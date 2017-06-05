House of Cards Season 5 Shocking Twists By the Numbers

You finally did it. You finally finished House of Cards season five. Take a victory lap, shave, eat something outside your apartment. Live your life! But first, dissect the fifth season with us.

This is your one and only spoiler warning.

House of Cards had it all: trysts (straight and gay!), breakdowns, shoves, Patricia Clarkson and endless schemes. Endless! There were seriously so many, all of them Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) said he was behind. But was he really pulling all the strings to get Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) to take over the presidency? And do Claire and Frank know exactly what Mark Usher (Campbell Scott) and Jane Davis (Clarkson) are really doing to them? Is Claire truly in power? Will she pardon Frank as she originally agreed? These are the questions.