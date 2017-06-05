"Where was Usher?"

That's the question many people were asking on Twitter Sunday after he was M.I.A. at One Love Manchester, Ariana Grande's charity concert that raised over $3 million for victims of the Manchester Arena bombing that took place May 22. Last week, a press release said Usher would be taking the stage in addition to Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Katy Perry, Take That and Pharrell Williams. Additional performers, like Black Eyed Peas and Little Mix, were added later on, while Liam Gallagher and Imogen Heap gave surprise performances.

Although Usher promoted the concert on social media, he never took the stage—and he didn't reveal why until Monday. Reaching out to his 6.5 million Instagram followers, the 38-year-old Crash" singer shared a photo of Grande singing on stage, writing, "So happy to see that last night's concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails. I would have loved to be there but it was my son's first day at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes. This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father. Stay strong UK."