Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are playing house.

After a busy week, the couple and their children enjoyed some "downtime" over the weekend. Photographer and visual artist Ana Carballosa just so happened to be on hand to capture the special day. In one photo, Alex, 41, and Jennifer, 47, lovingly leaned against each other's backs. Another photo showed the couple's kids— Emme Anthony, 9, Max Anthony, 9, Ella Rodriguez, 9, and Natasha Rodriguez, 12—playing in the pool. "Happy Sunday everybody!" Jennifer wrote.

Jennifer and Alex shared the photos via their respective Instagram accounts.

Earlier in the week, the retired New York Yankees player signed a deal with ABC News to serve as a contributor on Good Morning America, Nightline and World News Tonight With David Muir. Jennifer, meanwhile, was spotted filming NBC's Shades of Blue in New York City. And when she wasn't on set, she was busy promoting the network's latest competition series, World of Dance.