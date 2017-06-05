Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Enjoy "Downtime" With Their Kids

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gwen Stefani

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Katie Cassidy, Matthew Rodgers

Arrow's Katie Cassidy Is Engaged to Matthew Rodgers

Jessica Simpson's Ultimate Revenge

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Ana Carballosa/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are playing house.

After a busy week, the couple and their children enjoyed some "downtime" over the weekend. Photographer and visual artist Ana Carballosa just so happened to be on hand to capture the special day. In one photo, Alex, 41, and Jennifer, 47, lovingly leaned against each other's backs. Another photo showed the couple's kids— Emme Anthony, 9, Max Anthony, 9, Ella Rodriguez, 9, and Natasha Rodriguez, 12—playing in the pool. "Happy Sunday everybody!" Jennifer wrote.

Jennifer and Alex shared the photos via their respective Instagram accounts.

Earlier in the week, the retired New York Yankees player signed a deal with ABC News to serve as a contributor on Good Morning America, Nightline and World News Tonight With David Muir. Jennifer, meanwhile, was spotted filming NBC's Shades of Blue in New York City. And when she wasn't on set, she was busy promoting the network's latest competition series, World of Dance.

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Ana Carballosa/Instagram

Though they've only been dating since March, Alex and Jennifer's romance appears to be moving at warp speed. "J.Lo and A-Rod are getting very serious and talking marriage. J.Lo wants a future with A-Rod," a source told E! News last month. If he were to propose, Jennifer would accept, the source said. "She is head over heels for him. They get each other in so many ways."

But, as Jennifer told E! News' Jason Kennedy at the NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City, she's just as happy to take things one day at a time. "I think we are very happy and just having a good time," she explained, "and [we] don't put as much pressure as everybody else puts on it."

Ring or no ring, she added, "We are very happy."

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , Couples , Kids , Celeb Kids , Celebrities , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again