The people behind 13 Reasons Why knew exactly what they were doing when they depicted Hannah's suicide in the final episode of the first season. The scene in questions has Katherine Langford's Hannah slit her wrists in her bathtub, later found by her parents played by Kate Walsh and Brian D'Arcy James. The depiction has sparked some controversy—or a debate if you ask the people involved with the show.

"You always want to make a show that connects and I think we knew we were making a show we felt we were onto something with the show we were creating," director and executive producer Tom McCarthy told E! News at 13 Reasons Why's Netflix FYSee event. "You can never anticipate a response, especially with the young adult viewers…I don't know if controversy is the right word…it's a debate, it's a conversation and there are prof on both sides who have very strong reactions to it, and I think that's exciting."