Teen Mom: OG's Ryan Edwards Got Married Before Rehab

Ryan Edwards is a married man.
The Teen Mom: OG star wed girlfriend Mackenzie Standifer on May 15 in Hamilton County, Tenn., according to court records. As several sources previously confirmed to E! News, Maci Bookout's ex has been in rehab for two weeks, so the father of two said "I do" just before entering a facility. As our insiders noted, he's been "doing well." Edwards and Standifer got engaged in 2016, but have kept their relationship off of social media and out of the spotlight as much as possible.
Meanwhile, during a trip with her co-stars, Bookout expressed concern for her former fiancé and said she had discussed the possibility of a treatment center with him.
"What I'm saying is that everyone else around him is too afraid of what it will look like more than his health…it's all denial," she told her co-stars at the time. "They all know."
"Honestly, the hardest thing is for me to see Ryan not love himself because he is a person worth loving. He deserves to love himself," she continued.
Fellow Teen Mom Amber Portwood, who has also publicly battled substance issues, told Bookout, "People forget that. You are so in love with the drugs that you feel if you wake up in the morning without them you want to die. So, should I die? It's a feeling you can never f--king feel unless you've really been to the bottom. He needs to find where his bottom may be."
Ultimately, it seems Edwards heeded his ex's advice.