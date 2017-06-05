Teen Mom: OG's Ryan Edwards Got Married Before Rehab

"What I'm saying is that everyone else around him is too afraid of what it will look like more than his health…it's all denial," she told her co-stars at the time. "They all know."

"Honestly, the hardest thing is for me to see Ryan not love himself because he is a person worth loving. He deserves to love himself," she continued.

Fellow Teen Mom Amber Portwood, who has also publicly battled substance issues, told Bookout, "People forget that. You are so in love with the drugs that you feel if you wake up in the morning without them you want to die. So, should I die? It's a feeling you can never f--king feel unless you've really been to the bottom. He needs to find where his bottom may be."