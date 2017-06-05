Liam Gallagher is not mincing words with his brother.

After famous musicians took the stage in Manchester Sunday for Ariana Grande's One Love benefit concert, the former Oasis frontman called out his older sibling Noel Gallagher for not showing up.

"Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed," he began on Twitter early Monday. However, his remarks quickly became heated. "Noels out of the f--king country weren't we all love get on a f--king plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f--k."

When one fan made a quip about the band's possible reunion, Liam retorted. "F--k the reunion mate it ain't about oasis it's about people helping other people and he's once again shown his true f--king colours," he wrote.